







Three suspected terrorists of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) were killed during a fierce encounter with security forces in Assam’s Dima Hasao district on Tuesday.





The operation was launched following credible intelligence that armed NSCN cadres, who had recently issued extortion notices to officials and engineers of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), were hiding in areas under the Haflong police station.





The joint search operation, conducted by Assam Police Special Units and Assam Rifles, began on Saturday evening and lasted nearly 60 hours. On Monday, security forces encountered the armed group in the forested area between N Kubin and Hera Kilo. The terrorists opened fire, prompting the security forces to retaliate, resulting in a heavy exchange of gunfire that lasted several hours.





After the gunfight, the bodies of three terrorists were recovered from the dense forest. Authorities also seized two AK-series rifles, a pistol, and a cache of ammunition from the site. The exact faction of the NSCN to which the deceased terrorists belonged has not yet been officially confirmed, though reports have suggested possible links to the NSCN-IM faction.





This incident occurred just days after another major encounter on April 27 in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district, where three terrorists of the NSCN-K-YA faction were killed during a joint operation by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles. That operation was launched after two construction workers were kidnapped in the area, leading to a rescue and the recovery of weapons and other war-like materials.





Authorities have noted that, despite ceasefire agreements with the Nagaland government, NSCN factions continue to engage in extortion, abduction, and violence in neighbouring Assam’s Dima Hasao district. The search operation in Dima Hasao remains ongoing as security forces continue their efforts to ensure peace in the region.





Agencies







