



Following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, India and Russia have engaged in high-level diplomatic talks to address the incident and its broader regional implications.





India's ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko on April 28, 2025, to discuss the attack, bilateral relations, and the escalating tensions in South Asia, particularly between New Delhi and Islamabad.





During these discussions, Russia proposed to further strengthen its counterterrorism cooperation with India. Moscow reaffirmed its commitment to expanding the partnership, offering support in combating terrorism both bilaterally and in multilateral forums.





This move aligns with a longstanding tradition of India-Russia collaboration on counterterrorism, which has included joint working groups, intelligence sharing, and capacity-building initiatives.





Russian President Vladimir Putin also publicly condemned the Pahalgam attack, describing it as a "brutal crime," and reiterated Russia's solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism.





In addition to counterterrorism, the talks addressed ongoing defence cooperation. Despite recent challenges such as disruptions in Russian defence production due to the Ukraine conflict and Western sanctions, Russia assured India of continued defence supplies.





This assurance is significant, given India's historical reliance on Russian military hardware, including fighter jets, submarines, missile systems, and the S-400 air defence system.





The two countries remain in close contact regarding the timely delivery of defence equipment and spare parts, and are exploring avenues for joint research, development, and co-production in the defence sector.





The latest talks underscore the resilience and strategic depth of the India-Russia relationship, with both nations reaffirming their commitment to counterterrorism cooperation and defence partnership in the face of evolving regional security challenges.





