



The Army Commanders' Conference is being held in New Delhi from 01 - 04 April, 2025. The conference serves as a platform for senior leadership of the Indian Army officials to review and assess the overall security situation and deliberate on key operational priorities to deal with emerging challenges.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the Session and will deliver the keynote address. The session will also include a presentation on Indian Army’s focus in the ‘Year of Reforms’. Senior leadership of the Army will also be addressed by the CDS. The conference will also feature a talk by CEO, NITI Aayog on India’s journey and the envisaged role of the armed forces to build a ‘Saksham & Sashakt Bharat’.





Aligned to Indian Army’s goal of an Agile, Adaptive, Technologically enabled and Future Ready Force, the senior hierarchy will also engage in intense deliberations with experts to usher in new methodologies for effective decision making. Other issues under deliberation will focus on enhancing the overall organisational health and easing the processes of the Field Army to make them more resilient and responsive. The forum will also discuss issues concerning the welfare and well-being of its personnel aimed at enhancing the quality of life for soldiers and their families.





PIB







