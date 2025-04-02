



INS Tarkash, a frontline frigate of the Indian Navy operating under the Western Naval Command, successfully intercepted and seized a significant quantity of narcotics in the Western Indian Ocean on March 31, 2025.





The operation was conducted as part of Maritime Security Operations and the multi-national joint operation Anzac Tiger, under the Combined Task Force (CTF) 150 of the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) based in Bahrain.





The interception followed intelligence inputs from the Indian Navy’s P-8I aircraft regarding suspicious vessels involved in narcotics trafficking. INS Tarkash adjusted its course to intercept these vessels, deploying its integral helicopter for surveillance and using MARCOS (Marine Commandos) for boarding operations.





A thorough search of a suspect dhow revealed multiple sealed packets of narcotics hidden in cargo compartments. The dhow and its crew were detained for further questioning to uncover links to broader smuggling networks.





This operation underscores the Indian Navy's dedication to combating maritime crime and enhancing regional security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). By participating in multinational operations like Anzac Tiger, the Navy continues to play a pivotal role in ensuring stability and cooperation across international waters.





