



Tensions escalated along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, as the Pakistan Army violated a ceasefire agreement on April 1, 2025. The violation occurred in the Krishna Ghati (KG) sector, where Pakistani troops opened fire at Indian positions. In response, the Indian Army's Nangi Tekri Battalion, part of the Krishna Ghati Brigade, launched a strong retaliatory action against the aggressors.





Reports indicate that the Indian Army's counter-offensive resulted in significant casualties for the Pakistan Army, with sources claiming that four to five Pakistani infiltrators were killed during the exchange. However, there has been no official confirmation of these casualties from either side as of yet. The Indian Army reported no losses in personnel or equipment on their end.





The situation remained tense throughout the day, with intermittent firing reported. The Indian Army maintained full deployment in the area to ensure readiness against further incursions. This incident follows a pattern of recent violations and skirmishes along the LoC, highlighting ongoing cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.





In addition to the ceasefire violation, security forces in the region intensified operations against suspected terrorist activities. Following an exchange of fire with terrorists in Kathua on March 31, joint operations involving the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were launched to locate and neutralize any threats in the area.





