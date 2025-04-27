

In the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, 2025, which resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, India and Pakistan have entered a period of heightened military and diplomatic tension.





India, attributing the attack to The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, responded swiftly by deploying its most advanced and indigenously built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, into the Arabian Sea, close to the Pakistani shoreline.





Satellite imagery from April 23-25 confirmed the carrier's presence off the Karwar coast, operating as part of a larger strike group that includes destroyers, frigates, and anti-submarine vessels.





This deployment, just 600-700 kilometres from Pakistan’s coastline, is widely interpreted as both a tactical and symbolic assertion of India’s maritime dominance and a direct warning to Pakistan, signalling a shift from tense diplomacy to overt military posturing.





The Indian Navy’s move is not routine; it represents a strategic recalibration aimed at projecting power, securing vital sea lanes, and applying pressure on Pakistan’s military command infrastructure, particularly in Punjab province.





The deployment of INS Vikrant, equipped with MiG-29K fighter jets and advanced naval systems, is seen as a clear message of India’s readiness to defend its interests and respond robustly to any further provocations. Alongside naval manoeuvres, both Indian and Pakistani air forces have increased flights near the Line of Control, and border skirmishes have been reported, raising fears of a wider escalation.





Reports suggest that the high-profile deployment of INS Vikrant has unsettled the Pakistani military establishment. According to defence analysts and media reports, Pakistan’s Army Chief has taken precautionary measures, including relocating his family, reflecting the sense of urgency and concern within the top military ranks about the possibility of further escalation or targeted strikes.





This development underscores the seriousness with which Pakistan views India’s show of force and the potential vulnerability of its command infrastructure in the region.





Amidst these rising tensions, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has publicly rejected India’s accusations, labelling them as baseless and calling for a more responsible, evidence-based approach from New Delhi.





Sharif has emphasised Pakistan’s readiness to defend itself against any aggression, warning that any provocation would be met with full strength and determination. At the same time, in an apparent attempt to defuse the crisis, Sharif has offered to participate in a neutral, transparent, and credible investigation into the Pahalgam attack, signalling a willingness to cooperate with the international community while maintaining a defiant stance against Indian allegations.





Diplomatic relations between the two countries have further deteriorated, with India suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and Pakistan retaliating by suspending the Simla Agreement, closing airspace, and expelling diplomats.





These unprecedented moves mark a significant breakdown in the post-1971 framework that has governed bilateral relations, with analysts warning of the broader regional implications if the current trajectory continues.





The deployment of INS Vikrant near Pakistan’s coastline has dramatically raised the stakes in the ongoing India-Pakistan crisis. While India seeks to assert its military dominance and deter further attacks, Pakistan’s leadership is taking both defensive and diplomatic steps, including the relocation of key military families and a call for an international probe.





The situation remains volatile, with the risk of further escalation persisting as both nations trade accusations and flex military muscle.





