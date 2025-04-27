



Former ISRO chief Dr. K. Kasturirangan, a towering figure in Indian science and education, passed away in Bengaluru at the age of 84 after a period of illness. His death was confirmed by officials, and his body was scheduled to be kept at the Raman Research Institute on April 27 for the public to pay their last respects.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over his passing, describing Dr. Kasturirangan as a visionary leader whose contributions to India's scientific and educational landscape would always be cherished.





Modi highlighted how Dr. Kasturirangan’s leadership at ISRO propelled the nation’s space programme to global prominence through ambitious satellite launches and a strong focus on innovation. He also emphasized the country’s gratitude for Dr. Kasturirangan’s pivotal role in drafting the National Education Policy (NEP), which aimed to make Indian learning more holistic and forward-looking. The Prime Minister remembered him as an outstanding mentor to countless young scientists and researchers, extending condolences to his family, students, colleagues, and admirers.





Dr. Kasturirangan’s legacy is marked by a series of remarkable achievements. He served as the chairman of ISRO from 1994 to 2003, a period during which he steered the organization through significant challenges, including international sanctions following India’s nuclear tests. Despite these obstacles, he led ISRO to major breakthroughs such as the operationalisation of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and the successful maiden flight of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), laying the groundwork for future landmark missions like Chandrayaan.





He was instrumental in establishing India’s remote sensing satellite programme, initiating and overseeing the Bhaskara-I and II missions, which were crucial for Earth observation capabilities.





Beyond his contributions to space science, Dr. Kasturirangan played a central role in shaping India’s education policy. He chaired the committee that drafted the National Education Policy 2020, and his efforts have been widely recognized for making the education system more relevant to the needs of the 21st century.





He also held significant positions such as Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, Chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission, Director of the National Institute of Advanced Studies in Bangalore, and was a member of the Rajya Sabha and the Planning Commission of India.





As an astrophysicist, Dr. Kasturirangan specialized in high-energy X-ray and gamma-ray astronomy, making extensive contributions to the study of cosmic X-ray sources, celestial gamma rays, and their effects on the lower atmosphere. His scientific work has had a lasting impact on India’s capabilities in space research and exploration.





Dr. Kasturirangan was a recipient of India’s highest civilian honours, including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, reflecting the nation’s recognition of his extraordinary service. His passing marks the end of an era, but his visionary leadership and dedication will continue to inspire generations of scientists, educators, and policymakers.





