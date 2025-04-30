



Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of back-to-back high-level meetings at his official residence in New Delhi on Tuesday, following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, mostly tourists.





The day began with a crucial security review attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.





During this meeting, PM Modi gave the armed forces complete operational freedom to determine the mode, targets, and timing of India’s response to the attack, reaffirming the government’s resolve to deliver a decisive blow to terrorism and its sponsors.





Shortly after this security huddle, PM Modi met with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat at his residence. This meeting was notable given the RSS’s ideological influence on the ruling BJP and the heightened national sentiment following the attack.





Sources indicate that Bhagwat urged a strong response against the perpetrators, echoing his earlier public remarks that it is the duty of the nation’s leadership to protect its people and teach a lesson to those who threaten national security.





The RSS had previously condemned the attack as an assault on the unity and integrity of the country and called for all political parties to unite in condemning the act and ensuring justice for the victims.





These meetings at the Prime Minister’s residence were part of a broader series of consultations involving the Cabinet Committee on Security and other senior ministers, focusing on reviewing and enhancing India’s security posture and formulating counter-terrorism strategies in the wake of the Pahalgam incident.





