



The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), a prominent human rights group in Balochistan, has organised widespread protests across the region to condemn state violence, enforced disappearances, and the unlawful detention of its leadership.





The demonstrations, held in cities such as Naal, Nokundi, Gwadar, and Khuzdar, reflect growing unrest over the deteriorating human rights situation in the province. Protesters have raised slogans against state repression and carried images of BYC leader Mahrang Baloch, demanding justice and the release of detained activists. These rallies underscore the unity and resilience of the Baloch people in their struggle against oppression.





The protests are part of a broader movement that began on March 20, 2025, following police crackdowns in Quetta after the Jaffar Express hijacking incident. Authorities arrested several BYC leaders, including Mahrang Baloch, sparking outrage across Balochistan.





Demonstrations have since spread to Karachi and even abroad, highlighting the international dimension of the issue. However, these protests have been met with violent suppression by state forces, including firing on protesters and mass arrests. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have condemned these actions and called for restraint and accountability from Pakistani authorities.





The BYC has consistently highlighted issues such as extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and economic exploitation in Balochistan. The region faces systemic challenges, including the marginalization of local communities despite its rich natural resources.





The exploitation of gas, minerals, and fisheries has deepened socio-economic disparities while human rights violations create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity. BYC’s efforts to mobilize resistance reflect a demand for justice, equitable resource distribution, and an end to state-sponsored violence.





Global human rights organizations have urged Pakistan to address these violations and ensure accountability. Despite crackdowns, the BYC remains steadfast in its commitment to advocating for the rights of the Baloch people. The ongoing protests signify a critical juncture in the struggle for justice and human rights in Balochistan.





ANI







