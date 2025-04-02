



Sammi Deen Baloch, a prominent leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), has been released after her detention under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Act. Her sister, Mehlab Baloch, expressed relief and gratitude, crediting human rights activists, civil society members, and legal support for her release. Advocate Jibran Nasir confirmed that the Sindh government removed Sammi's name from the MPO list following public and media pressure.





Despite Sammi's release, other BYC members, including Lala Wahab Baloch (recently released), Shehdad, Razik, and Sultan (a minor), remain detained under the MPO. Additionally, key figures like Dr. Mahrang Baloch and Bebarg Baloch are still in custody. Protests against these detentions have persisted in Karachi and Balochistan for over ten days amid allegations of police violence.





Sammi Deen Baloch's arrest occurred during a peaceful protest against enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan. Her advocacy has been notable for highlighting human rights violations despite personal risks. Human rights organizations continue to call for the release of all detained activists and an end to the suppression of peaceful demonstrations.





ANI







