



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Thailand on April 3-4, 2025, marks a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations between India and Thailand.





The visit aims to elevate the partnership between the two nations to a strategic level, reflecting their shared geopolitical interests and aspirations for deeper cooperation in defence, trade, connectivity, and cultural exchange.





PM Modi and Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra will announce the elevation of India-Thailand relations to a strategic partnership during bilateral meetings. This decision underscores the growing importance of defence industrial cooperation, trade, investment, and connectivity projects like the trilateral highway involving Myanmar.





Four Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) will be signed in areas such as science and education, culture, digital technology, and international development cooperation.





PM Modi will attend the 6th BIMSTEC Summit on April 4. The summit will focus on regional connectivity, trade, investment, and security cooperation among member countries.





PM Modi will visit Wat Pho temple in Bangkok to pay respects to Lord Buddha, accompanied by the Thai Prime Minister. A special ceremony presenting the International Tripitaka Sajjhaya Edition will also take place.





The Indian Prime Minister will meet Thailand's King and Queen before departing for his next destination.





Discussions will include Myanmar's political situation and its impact on connectivity projects, as well as addressing scam operations in the region with Thailand's support.





India-Thailand relations are rooted in historical cultural ties and shared geopolitical realities. Bilateral trade reached USD 16.89 billion in 2022-23, with potential growth identified in sectors like marine products, smartphones, electric vehicles, and pharmaceuticals. High-level defense exchanges have also strengthened ties between the two nations over the past decade.





This visit represents a pivotal moment for advancing cooperation across multiple domains while addressing mutual concerns about regional stability and security.





ANI







