



The Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), developed indigenously by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with Bharat Forge and TATA Advanced Systems, exemplifies India's growing self-reliance in defence technology.





Rigorous testing protocols for artillery systems, including ATAGS, are essential to ensure their operational readiness under extreme conditions — from over 50°C in desert terrains like Pokhran to below -30°C in high-altitude regions near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). These evaluations are not bureaucratic obstacles but universally applied standards critical for both domestic and imported systems.





The ATAGS underwent comprehensive trials similar to other artillery systems, such as Dhanush, K9-Vajra, and the M777 Ultra-Light Howitzer. The Indian Army has consistently supported the ATAGS project, providing constructive feedback during its development. Initial trials in 2021 identified shortcomings, but instead of rejecting the system outright, the Army guided refinements. Following modifications by DRDO and private industry partners, retrials were conducted until the system met all technical and firing parameters in 2023.





Despite criticism and allegations of bias toward imported systems like Israel's ATHOS, ATAGS has proven itself through extensive trials and is positioned as a world-class artillery system.





ATAGS has been tested in extreme conditions, including high-altitude regions like North Sikkim and Ladakh, as well as scorching deserts like Rajasthan. These tests validate its adaptability, durability, and functionality under real-world operational scenarios.





The ATAGS is a 155 mm/52-calibre howitzer with advanced features such as a six-round automated magazine, enabling rapid fire of 5-6 rounds per minute. It boasts a range of up to 48 km, surpassing many existing systems.





It has been described as superior to foreign alternatives like the ATHOS, offering strategic advantages while being indigenously designed and manufactured.





The program faced setbacks, such as a barrel burst incident in 2020, but these were addressed through thorough analysis and design modifications. This iterative process highlights the commitment to safety and quality.





Modifications suggested by the Army during trials have been incorporated, further refining the system.





The ATAGS project represents India's push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the "Indigenously Designed, Developed, and Manufactured" (IDDM) category. Its development involved partnerships between DRDO and private firms like Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Bharat Forge.





The Indian Army plans to procure 307 ATAGS units following successful trials, with a ₹7,000 crore deal approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). This marks a significant step in modernising India's artillery capabilities.





Allegations that the Army favours foreign systems like ATHOS over ATAGS have been dismissed as unfounded. Rigorous testing is standard practice globally to ensure operational readiness, not an indication of bias.





The Army has actively participated in the development process, ensuring that ATAGS aligns with its General Staff Qualitative Requirements (GSQRs). The gun's advanced features include a record-breaking strike range of 48 km, automated ammunition handling systems, and compatibility with diverse terrains. Orders for 307 units of ATAGS are expected following successful trials, marking a significant milestone in India's indigenous artillery program.





The induction of ATAGS is expected to replace outdated artillery systems, significantly enhancing India's firepower and operational preparedness. Its deployment along strategic borders will bolster national security while reducing reliance on imports. Additionally, global interest in ATAGS highlights its potential as an exportable defence product, strengthening India's position in the international defence market.





The Indian Army's journey toward artillery indigenisation has been marked by significant milestones and a clear commitment to self-reliance. The procurement and development of Towed Gun Systems (TGS) underscore this trajectory, reflecting the Army's focus on indigenous solutions and operational requirements.





In 2019, the Defence Ministry included TGS, including the Israeli ATHOS system, in the negative import list to promote domestic manufacturing. Despite reaching the contract negotiation stage, the ATHOS procurement case was proposed for foreclosure in 2022, signalling a definitive shift toward indigenous systems. The subsequent Request for Information (RFI) issued in 2022 mandated higher indigenous content and lighter operational weight (15 tons), aligning with the Army's needs for agile artillery suited for mountainous terrains. This requirement countered claims of bias toward foreign systems like ATHOS, whose weight exceeded the specified limit.





The TGS procurement falls under the "Buy Indian – IDDM" category, requiring at least 70% indigenous content. The retraction of a global procurement RFP in February 2024 further demonstrated the Army's preference for domestic solutions. Current designs are exclusively indigenous, developed by Indian firms such as Bharat Forge, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd., and Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Ltd.





While the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) boasts superior firepower and range, its operational weight of 19.5 tons limits its mobility in mountainous regions. To address this, the Army initiated plans for a lighter TGS under 15 tons. The procurement strategy includes deploying ATAGS in 15 regiments and lighter TGS in 20 regiments initially, with future acquisitions based on operational feedback.





Since the early 2000s, sustained efforts by the Army have fostered indigenous artillery development through initiatives like weapon development teams, assured procurement numbers, and collaborative projects with DRDO and private industry. These efforts have yielded systems like Dhanush, K9 Vajra, Sharang, and ATAGS. The recent ₹7,000 crore deal for ATAGS highlights India's growing defence manufacturing capabilities, with over 65% of its components sourced domestically.





India's rigorous standards for artillery systems ensure robust performance and reliability. This approach has propelled systems like ATAGS onto the global stage while reducing reliance on foreign imports. The Army's focus on indigenisation reflects a mature defence-industrial ecosystem capable of meeting modern operational demands.





The ATAGS exemplifies India's capability to develop cutting-edge defence technology while reducing reliance on imports. Its rigorous testing process ensures it meets the Army's stringent requirements, making it a cornerstone of India's artillery modernization efforts.





