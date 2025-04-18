



Bangladesh has formally renewed its longstanding demand for a public apology from Pakistan for the atrocities committed by the Pakistani military during the 1971 Liberation War, raising the issue during high-level diplomatic consultations in Dhaka on April 17, 2025.





At the Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) held at the State Guest House, Padma, Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin pressed Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch for a formal apology, alongside other unresolved matters such as financial claims, the repatriation of stranded Pakistanis, and the transfer of foreign aid funds intended for cyclone victims in 1970.





The historical context of these demands is rooted in the events of 1971, when the Pakistani army launched Operation Searchlight, resulting in mass killings and sexual violence against Bengalis. Estimates of the death toll vary, with figures ranging from several hundred thousand to as many as three million people killed, and hundreds of thousands of women subjected to sexual violence. The war also caused the displacement of millions and left deep scars on Bangladesh’s national consciousness.





Bangladesh’s current demands include a financial claim of USD 4.32 billion, which it says is its fair share of undivided Pakistan’s pre-1971 assets, including aid money, provident funds, and savings instruments.





Bangladesh also highlighted that Pakistan has not allocated its share of the USD 200 million in foreign aid sent after the 1970 Bhola cyclone. Another unresolved issue is the fate of more than 3,00,000 stranded Pakistanis—mainly Urdu-speaking Biharis—who have lived in camps in Bangladesh since 1971, refusing Bangladeshi citizenship and wishing to return to Pakistan.





During the FOC, Bangladesh emphasised that resolving these historical issues is essential for building a solid foundation for future relations. Pakistan, for its part, expressed willingness to continue discussions on these matters, but has yet to issue the formal apology Bangladesh seeks. The meeting marked a significant step, as it was the first such secretary-level dialogue between the two countries since 2010.





These renewed demands come amid a broader thaw in Bangladesh-Pakistan relations, following significant political changes in Bangladesh and shifting regional dynamics. Recent months have seen high-level military and diplomatic engagements, and both sides have indicated interest in expanding economic cooperation and restoring direct flights. However, Bangladesh made clear that addressing the legacy of 1971 remains a prerequisite for any meaningful reconciliation and partnership going forward.





ANI







