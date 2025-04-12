



The Naval Commanders' Conference 2025, held in two phases—Karwar (April 6) and Delhi (April 7-10)—brought together India's apex military leadership to address evolving security challenges and foster synergy among the tri-services.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the Indian Navy's operational readiness and maritime security situation during the first phase at Karwar.





He emphasised the need for reorienting the armed forces' roles amidst an unpredictable geopolitical landscape and reiterated India's commitment to a free, open, and rules-based maritime order under UNCLOS.





Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi directed commanders to focus on seven key areas: war fighting efficiency, fleet maintenance, integration of new technologies, operational logistics, synergy with other agencies, organizational agility, and workforce development.





The conference facilitated interactions between naval commanders and senior military leaders, including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh. These discussions underscored tri-service convergence and readiness to counter emerging threats.





Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted shifts in the global order affecting maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), while India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant stressed the Navy's role in national growth and regional leadership. Singh urged commanders to remain alert, assess changing circumstances, and plan resourcefully to ensure India's maritime superiority.





Key themes included cross-domain integration, leveraging technology for modern warfare (e.g., AI and data), and joint resource development.





The conference also addressed China's growing presence in the IOR and regional challenges like Houthi militant activities in the Red Sea. Singh praised the Navy's anti-piracy operations and efforts toward peace across the Indo-Pacific under India's SAGAR policy.





The event showcased India's increasing maritime capabilities, including joint initiatives like deploying INS Sunayna with multinational crews to strengthen ties with IOR nations. It underscored the importance of indigenisation through 'Make in India' initiatives to achieve self-reliance by 2047.





PTI