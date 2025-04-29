



Dassault Aviation has officially welcomed the signing of the Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) between India and France for the procurement of 26 Rafale Marine aircraft for the Indian Navy, marking a significant milestone in the longstanding 70-year partnership between the two nations.





Dassault CEO Eric Trappier expressed gratitude to Indian authorities for their trust, reaffirming the company’s unwavering commitment to supporting India’s pursuit of sovereign power, addressing strategic challenges, and advancing its ambitious vision for the future.





Trappier highlighted that Dassault’s involvement in India dates back to the induction of the Toofany aircraft seven decades ago, and emphasised the company’s dedication to contributing to India’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Skill India’ initiatives.





The agreement, signed in New Delhi by India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and France’s Minister of Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu, encompasses the supply of 22 single-seater and four twin-seater Rafale Marine jets, along with comprehensive training, simulators, associated equipment, weapons, and a five-year performance-based logistics support package.





The deal also includes provisions for additional equipment for the Indian Air Force’s existing Rafale fleet and is valued at approximately $7.4 billion (₹630 billion). Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2028 and conclude by 2030, with pilot training to be conducted in both India and France.





A cornerstone of the agreement is the transfer of technology, which will enable the integration of indigenous weapons onto the Rafale Marine in India, as well as the establishment of production facilities for the aircraft’s fuselage and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) centres for engines, sensors, and weapons.





This is expected to generate thousands of jobs and substantial revenue for Indian micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), furthering the government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) policy.





With this acquisition, the Indian Navy will become the first international operator of the Rafale Marine outside France, benefiting from the operational experience of the French Navy.





The new aircraft will operate alongside the 36 Rafale jets already in service with the Indian Air Force, significantly enhancing India’s maritime strike capabilities and reinforcing national sovereignty.





The Rafale Marine’s induction is also seen as a strategic response to regional security challenges, particularly in the context of increasing Chinese naval presence in the Indian Ocean.





The Rafale Marine deal not only strengthens India’s defence capabilities but also deepens the strategic partnership between India and France, underlining mutual trust and a shared vision for regional and global security.





