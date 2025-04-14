



Ahmedabad-based deep-tech start-up Optimized Electrotech has successfully raised $6 million in Series A funding to advance its AI-powered imaging and surveillance technologies.





The funding round was co-led by Blume Ventures and Mela Ventures, with participation from 9Unicorns, Rajiv Dadlani Group, Venture Catalysts, and the company’s leadership team.





Founded in 2017 by Sandeep Shah and Dharin Shah, Optimized Electrotech specialises in developing electro-optic imaging systems for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions across defence, aerospace, and space sectors.





The startup’s products integrate real-time data processing and onboard analytics to deliver high-speed visual intelligence in critical environments.





These solutions are designed to address challenges such as unauthorized drone attacks and perimeter security while enhancing situational awareness for governments, defence services, paramilitary forces, and other strategic users. With four patents secured and recognition from the Ministry of Defence's Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDex) initiative, Optimized Electrotech has positioned itself as a key contributor to India’s self-reliance push in defence technology.





The fresh capital will be utilized to scale the development of next-generation imaging payloads, including autonomous ISR systems and high-speed space imaging solutions. This aligns with the company’s vision of leveraging AI, edge analytics, and advanced electro-optics to revolutionize surveillance capabilities. Investors have highlighted Optimized Electrotech’s intellectual property-led approach and its commitment to indigenous technology as critical factors driving their support.





Optimized Electrotech competes with established players like Tonbo Imaging and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd., aiming to strengthen India’s defence manufacturing capabilities while contributing to global markets.





The company’s leadership team brings expertise from institutions such as IIM Calcutta, IISc Bengaluru, ISI Kolkata, and IIT Delhi, further solidifying its technical foundation.





