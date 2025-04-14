



Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a former medical officer in the Pakistan Army, is a key figure in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Born on January 12, 1961, in Chichawatni, Punjab, Pakistan, Rana later became a Canadian citizen and established himself as a businessman in the United States.





He set up an immigration consultancy, First World Immigration Services, in Chicago, which would later serve as a cover for his alleged involvement in terror activities.





In 2005, David Coleman Headley, a Pakistani-American terrorist, began planning reconnaissance activities for potential targets in India at the behest of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and HUJI. Headley, who had met Rana at Cadet College Hasan Abdal in Pakistan, consulted with him in June 2006 about his mission to scout targets in India.





Rana facilitated Headley's travel to India by helping him obtain a visa and setting up a branch of his immigration services company in Mumbai as a cover for Headley's activities. This marked the beginning of their collaboration in planning terror attacks in India.





Rana's involvement went beyond logistical support; he also provided financial assistance and helped Headley maintain a low profile during his visits to India. Headley made multiple trips to India, identifying potential targets for the 26/11 attacks, with Rana's active support throughout the process.





Their communication was frequent, with records showing they spoke 231 times during Headley's reconnaissance missions. Rana's role was crucial in enabling Headley to carry out his tasks without arousing suspicion, using his immigration consultancy as a front for these activities.





In 2008, just before the Mumbai attacks, Rana visited India, further solidifying his connection to the plot. His extradition to India in 2025, after years of legal battles, marks a significant step towards justice for the victims of the 26/11 attacks.





The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently interrogating Rana, seeking more evidence about Pakistan's involvement in the attacks. Rana's case highlights the complex web of international terrorism and the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in bringing perpetrators to justice.





