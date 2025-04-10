



India and the United States are intensifying diplomatic efforts to conclude a bilateral trade agreement amid recent tariff impositions by the Trump administration, with both External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasizing India's commitment to completing negotiations by fall 2025.





The US has implemented a 26% tariff on Indian imports as part of President Trump's broader reciprocal tariff strategy against several countries, creating significant trade disruptions and economic concerns. While India has adopted a measured and diplomatic response to these tariffs, officials have indicated willingness to lower duties on specific American products including automobiles, alcoholic beverages, and certain agricultural goods as part of ongoing negotiations.





These discussions represent a critical juncture in the bilateral relationship, with both nations working toward their previously announced goal of doubling trade to $500 billion by 2030 despite current tensions over tariff policies.





The landscape of India-US trade relations has shifted significantly with US President Donald Trump's implementation of reciprocal tariffs against several countries, including India. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar confirmed on April 9, 2025, that Trump's sweeping tariffs have come into force, triggering concerns about massive trade disruptions and potential global economic recession.





The United States has imposed a substantial 26% tariff on Indian imports, creating immediate concerns for exporters and policymakers in New Delhi. An analysis by Emkay Global Financial Services suggested that India could potentially lose about $6 billion (equivalent to 0.16% of GDP) in exports to the United States. The tariff implementation represents a follow-through on Trump's earlier warnings, when he had characterized India as a "very high tariff nation" and emphasized his intention to impose reciprocal measures on countries that levy duties on American goods.





India's Diplomatic Response





India has maintained a notably measured diplomatic stance in response to the US tariff actions, focusing on negotiation rather than retaliation. The Ministry of External Affairs, through spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, has consistently emphasized the ongoing bilateral trade agreement negotiations as the primary mechanism for addressing tariff concerns.





During his address at the News-18 Rising Bharat Summit on April 9, 2025, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar provided the first detailed response to the US policy on tariffs, stating that the actual impact of Trump's reciprocal tariffs is not yet fully understood. Jaishankar highlighted India's strategic decision to engage with the Trump administration early on these issues, noting that both sides have maintained open and constructive communication.





The minister further distinguished India's position by stating that the country is perhaps the only one to reach an understanding with Washington to seal a trade deal after Trump assumed the presidency for his second term.





Bilateral Trade Agreement Negotiations: Negotiation Progress And Timeline





Official talks between India and the US on the proposed bilateral trade agreement commenced in late March 2025, with senior officials from both countries discussing the framework, timelines, and terms of reference for the deal. The first round of discussions concluded on March 29, 2025, after four days of talks in New Delhi, during which both sides reached a broad understanding on the next steps toward a mutually beneficial, multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement.





As specified in statements from both governments, the negotiating teams have set an ambitious goal to finalize the first tranche of the agreement by fall 2025. This timeline aligns with statements made by External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, who reaffirmed on April 9 that India's strategy is to firm up the bilateral trade pact with Washington by fall of this year.





Key Focus Areas And Concessions





The bilateral trade agreement negotiations are centred on several critical objectives that both nations hope will mitigate existing tensions and create mutual benefits. Negotiators have identified priority areas to increase market access by lowering duties and non-tariff barriers while deepening supply chain integration between the two countries. According to sources familiar with the discussions, India has already indicated products on which it is willing to lower tariffs, including a range of US goods such as electric vehicles, motorcycles, wines, alcoholic beverages, and certain agricultural products. The Ministry of External Affairs has publicly stated that through the BTA, India's objective is to strengthen and deepen two-way trade in goods and services, increase market access, reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers, and enhance supply chain integration.





Strategic Implications For India-US Economic Relations: India's Approach To Tariff Management





India's strategy in managing the tariff situation reflects a careful balance between protecting domestic interests and maintaining positive relations with a key strategic partner. Rather than responding with immediate retaliatory measures, India has focused on advancing the bilateral trade agreement as its primary mechanism for addressing tariff concerns. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal explicitly stated during a weekly press briefing that India is carefully studying the implications of the announced tariffs while continuing discussions with US trade teams. The Indian government appears to be taking a pragmatic approach, acknowledging that every country affected by US tariffs is developing its own strategy to deal with the situation. By prioritizing negotiation over confrontation, India is attempting to leverage the bilateral relationship to secure more favourable terms within the framework of a comprehensive trade agreement.





Long-Term Economic Goals





Despite current tensions over tariffs, both India and the United States remain committed to their previously announced ambitious trade expansion goals. Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington DC to meet with President Trump, the two countries agreed to work on the Bilateral Trade Agreement with the explicit goal of deepening bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.





This would represent more than doubling the current trade volume, signalling substantial economic opportunities for both nations if tariff and non-tariff barriers can be effectively addressed. The comprehensive global strategic partnership between India and the US extends beyond immediate trade friction, encompassing broader economic cooperation, technology partnerships, and geopolitical alignment. This foundation provides a strong incentive for both sides to work through current challenges to achieve longer-term mutual benefits.





Conclusion





The current state of India-US trade relations reflects both challenges and opportunities amid a changing global economic landscape. President Trump's implementation of reciprocal tariffs has created immediate concerns for Indian exporters and policymakers, introducing uncertainty into what has been a growing economic partnership.





However, the measured diplomatic response from India, focusing on advancing bilateral trade agreement negotiations rather than pursuing retaliatory measures, demonstrates a strategic approach to managing these tensions. The ongoing discussions between trade teams from both countries, aiming for an agreement by fall 2025, represent a practical pathway toward resolving differences and establishing a more stable and mutually beneficial trade framework.





As External Affairs Minister Jaishankar noted, the full impact of the US tariffs remains uncertain, but India's engagement strategy is clear and deliberate. The willingness of both nations to identify specific areas for tariff reduction and market access improvements suggests a pragmatic approach to addressing trade frictions. If successful, these negotiations could not only mitigate current tensions but also create a stronger foundation for achieving the ambitious goal of $500 billion in bilateral trade by 2030. The coming months will be critical in determining whether the diplomatic capital invested in these negotiations yields concrete results that benefit both economies while strengthening the broader strategic partnership.





Agencies







