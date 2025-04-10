



India and Russia have agreed on six new strategic projects to enhance bilateral investment cooperation during the 8th Session of the India-Russia Working Group on Priority Investment Projects (IRWG-PIP) held in New Delhi.





This session, conducted under the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological, and Cultural Cooperation, focused on advancing collaborative initiatives in sectors of mutual interest. The co-chairs signed a protocol outlining these projects and reviewed outcomes from previous sessions.





The meeting was followed by the 2nd Edition of the India-Russia Investment Forum, organized in collaboration with Invest India, the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), and the Russian Ministry of Economic Development. Over 80 businesses participated, including entrepreneurs, financial institutions, and officials from both nations.





The session was co-chaired by Amardeep Singh Bhatia (India) and Vladimir Ilichev (Russia), who emphasized the importance of strengthening investment and trade ties.





India-Russia relations have been a cornerstone of India's foreign policy since the "Declaration on the India-Russia Strategic Partnership" in 2000. This partnership was elevated to a "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership" in 2010. Cooperation spans political, security, defence, trade, science & technology, culture, and people-to-people ties.





ANI







