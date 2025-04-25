



India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack marks a pivotal escalation in its diplomatic stance toward Pakistan.

The decision, announced after a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, places the 1960 World Bank-brokered agreement "in abeyance" until Pakistan demonstrates "credible and irreversible" action against cross-border terrorism.

This move halts India’s obligation to supply 39 billion cubic meters of water annually from the western rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab) to Pakistan, which relies on these waters for 80% of its cultivated land and 93% of its irrigation needs.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have sharply escalated following India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, a pivotal water-sharing agreement in place since 1960. The move came in the wake of a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which India attributes to cross-border terrorism supported by Pakistan.

In response, India announced a series of stringent retaliatory measures, including holding the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance with immediate effect, closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, expelling Pakistani nationals, and imposing comprehensive travel and visa restrictions on Pakistani citizens and diplomats.

Pakistan reacted with strong condemnation, with Power Minister Sardar Awais Leghari describing India's decision as an act of "water warfare," labelling it "cowardly" and "illegal." He asserted that "every drop is ours by right and we will defend it with full force — legally, politically and globally," emphasising the critical importance of the Indus waters for Pakistan's 240 million people. The Pakistani government also announced reciprocal measures, including putting the 1972 Simla Agreement on hold and closing its airspace to Indian-owned or operated airlines.





The suspension was announced by India following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians. India’s Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided to hold the treaty in abeyance until Pakistan “credibly and irreversibly” ends its support for cross-border terrorism.





Additional measures included closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, reducing diplomatic staff at both High Commissions, and imposing travel restrictions on Pakistani nationals.





Reacting to these developments, Pakistan’s power minister Sardar Awais Leghari condemned India’s decision as “reckless” and “an act of water warfare.”





He described the move as “cowardly” and “illegal,” stressing that “every drop is ours by right and we will defend it with full force—legally, politically and globally.”





Leghari accused India of acting in haste and warned of serious consequences, framing the suspension as a direct threat to Pakistan’s water security and sovereignty.





The Indus Waters Treaty is vital for Pakistan, as about 80% of its cultivated land—approximately 16 million hectares—relies on water from the Indus river system. The rivers covered by the treaty (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas, Sutlej) are crucial for irrigation, municipal use, and hydropower.





Pakistan is already among the most water-stressed countries globally, and any disruption to the flow of these rivers would exacerbate existing vulnerabilities, threatening food security, crop yields, and urban water supply in major cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Multan.





India, as the upper riparian state, has gained greater control over water management in the Indus basin with the treaty’s suspension. This allows India to undertake projects and manage reservoirs without consulting Pakistan, potentially impacting Pakistan’s agriculture and water availability further.





The suspension of the IWT marks a significant escalation in India-Pakistan tensions, with both sides taking uncompromising positions. Pakistan has vowed to challenge the move on legal, political, and international platforms, while India maintains that the suspension is a necessary response to ongoing security threats.





The situation remains fluid, with the potential for further diplomatic and humanitarian consequences if the deadlock continues.





TOI Report







