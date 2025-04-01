



France has once again emphasised its support for India's bid for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as it assumes the monthly presidency of the Security Council. The French Embassy in India announced that during its presidency, France will focus on discussions related to global peace, security, and humanitarian impacts, while reiterating the need for UNSC reform that includes granting India a permanent seat.





This reaffirmation of support aligns with France's longstanding position on UNSC reform. French President Emmanuel Macron has consistently advocated for the expansion of the Security Council, stating that Germany, Japan, India, and Brazil should become permanent members, along with two countries representing Africa. France's backing for India's permanent membership dates back to at least 2019 when it emphasized that UNSC enlargement is crucial for reform.





The push for India's permanent seat has gained momentum in recent years, with support from other major powers. The United States, under President Biden's administration, has expressed its support for India's permanent membership in a reformed UNSC. Similarly, the United Kingdom has reiterated its support for India's bid, recognizing the need for the UNSC to reflect the challenges faced by the contemporary world.





However, India's path to permanent membership faces obstacles, particularly China's opposition. As the only Asian country with a permanent Security Council seat, China is reluctant to endorse India's position, especially given the ongoing border disputes between the two nations.





Despite these challenges, India continues to advocate for UNSC reforms, arguing that its status as the world's largest democracy and its significant contributions to UN peacekeeping missions justify its inclusion as a permanent member. The country's pursuit of a permanent seat remains a cornerstone of its foreign policy, symbolizing its determination to influence global governance and security in accordance with its democratic principles.





As discussions on UNSC reform continue, France's reiteration of support during its Security Council presidency underscores the ongoing international recognition of India's growing global influence and the need for the UNSC to better represent the current geopolitical landscape.





ANI







