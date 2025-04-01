



Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font at Hyderabad House, New Delhi, on April 1, 2025, marking the beginning of Boric's five-day state visit to India. The leaders discussed strengthening bilateral ties across various domains, including trade, technology, energy, and healthcare.





A key focus was initiating negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which would make Chile the first Latin American country to have such an agreement with India.





President Boric paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat earlier in the day, emphasizing shared values of peace and non-violence between India and Chile. He expressed optimism about enhancing economic, political, and cultural relations during his visit. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also met Boric to reaffirm bilateral cooperation.





The visit includes meetings with Indian leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, and engagements with business representatives in Mumbai and Bengaluru to explore opportunities in agribusiness, innovation, and technology.





PM Modi highlighted Chile's role as a gateway to Antarctica and India's readiness to collaborate on critical minerals, renewable energy, space exploration, and digital infrastructure.





