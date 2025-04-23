



French Interior Minister François-Noël Buffet visited India on April 23, 2025, to inaugurate the second edition of MILIPOL India, a major international trade fair dedicated exclusively to homeland security. He was accompanied by Nityanand Rai, India's Minister of State for Home Affairs.





This visit was aimed at strengthening the India-France strategic partnership in internal security and enhancing cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts. During his visit, Minister Buffet paid tribute to India's homeland security forces by laying a wreath at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi, recognising the dedication and sacrifices of Indian security personnel.





At the MILIPOL India trade show, Buffet underscored the close Indo-French collaboration in combating terrorism, organised crime—including cybercrime, drug trafficking, and human trafficking—irregular migration, and civilian protection.





He engaged with exhibitors, particularly French companies, to promote increased technological exchange and cooperation in homeland security. The French expertise in this domain was notably highlighted by France’s successful organisation of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, demonstrating advanced security capabilities.





Further, Minister Buffet visited the National Security Guard (NSG) headquarters, where he witnessed live operational demonstrations and toured the National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC), reflecting practical aspects of India’s counter-terrorism readiness.





MILIPOL India, co-chaired by the French and Indian Home Affairs ministers, has grown significantly, with a 20% increase in exhibitors this year compared to its inaugural edition in 2023, emphasising the expanding scope of bilateral security cooperation.





This visit builds on the broader India-France partnership, which includes regular strategic dialogues and joint counter-terrorism initiatives such as intelligence sharing, joint exercises, and cybersecurity cooperation.





The two countries have a history of collaboration against terrorism, including operational exercises between French GIGN and Indian NSG forces, and a shared commitment to tackling violent extremism, terrorist financing, and organised crime. Overall, the visit by the French Interior Minister reinforces the deepening of bilateral ties in security and counter-terrorism, reflecting a robust and multifaceted partnership aimed at ensuring regional and global stability.





Agencies







