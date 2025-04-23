



Axiom Space is on the verge of launching the Axiom-4 (AX-4) mission, a landmark international collaboration that will see Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force become the first Indian astronaut to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.





One of the mission’s most significant scientific objectives is the Human Spaceflight Neuroimaging Initiative, a pioneering experiment designed to investigate how microgravity alters the human brain.





This initiative, developed by Axiom Space and supported by ISRO and NASA, will use advanced 7 Tesla MRI scans to examine astronauts before and after their space missions. The scans will focus on detecting changes in brain structure, neural vascular physiology, and the integrity of the blood-brain barrier. The primary aim is to identify potential cognitive and performance risks that astronauts might encounter during and after extended exposure to microgravity.





Astronauts face a range of health challenges in space, particularly due to the effects of microgravity. Notable issues include structural changes in the brain that can affect both motor and cognitive abilities, the development of Spaceflight-Associated Neuro-Ocular Syndrome (SANS) characterized by visual impairment and ocular changes, and potential cognitive impairments such as declines in memory and attention following long-duration missions.





By studying these effects in detail, the Human Spaceflight Neuroimaging Initiative seeks to provide critical data that will help safeguard astronaut health on future missions.





ISRO’s involvement in this mission is substantial, with the agency leading seven of the approximately 60 scientific experiments planned for Ax-4. In addition to the neuroimaging study, Shukla will conduct research on crop seeds to assess how spaceflight influences plant genetics across generations, a step vital for sustainable space farming and long-duration missions.





Another ISRO-led experiment, Voyager Displays, will explore how using computer screens in microgravity affects cognitive performance and stress, with implications for the design of future spacecraft systems.





The outcomes of these experiments are expected to have far-reaching implications for India’s human spaceflight ambitions. By understanding the neurological and physiological impacts of space travel, ISRO is laying the groundwork for safer, longer missions, including the upcoming Gaganyaan mission and future lunar expeditions.





These studies not only aim to protect astronaut health but also contribute to the broader goal of preparing humans for life beyond Earth.





India’s participation in the AX-4 mission underscores its growing role in international space exploration and its commitment to advancing human spaceflight research. The collaboration with Axiom Space and NASA marks a significant stride in India’s journey into deep space, reinforcing its position as an emerging leader in global space science and technology.





IT News







