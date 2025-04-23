



Bihar is actively engaged in discussions with the state-run NTPC Ltd to establish a nuclear power plant in Nawada district, marking a significant development in the state's energy sector. Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena confirmed that Bihar has formally requested the Power Ministry to consider the state for setting up this nuclear facility.





The project is expected to be an independent initiative, with the state potentially supplying water from the Phulwaria dam in Nawada to meet the plant's substantial water requirements, a critical factor for nuclear power generation.





This proposed nuclear power plant in Nawada is poised to become eastern India's first, symbolising a major milestone in the region's energy infrastructure. The plant aims to generate power using uranium, plutonium, and thorium, aligning with India's broader ambition to expand nuclear energy capacity to 100 gigawatts by 2047.





NTPC’s Nuclear Group Executive Director, Prasanjit Pal, has already engaged with Bihar’s Water Resources Department to assess water availability and feasibility, with preliminary plans indicating that additional water might need to be sourced from the Ganga River due to Nawada's limited local water supply.





NTPC's involvement in Bihar's nuclear power expansion is part of its strategic move into nuclear energy, complementing its existing robust presence in the state, where it has an installed capacity of 8,850 MW backed by investments of around ₹80,000 crore.





The company has requested land allocation from the Bihar government and plans to conduct detailed feasibility studies before advancing the project. This initiative is supported by Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Limited (ASHVINI), a joint venture between NTPC (49%) and the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) (51%), which is authorised to build, own, and operate nuclear power plants in India.





The establishment of the nuclear plant in Nawada is expected to significantly enhance Bihar's power generation capacity, helping to meet the region's growing electricity demand, which the Central Electricity Authority forecasts to rise from a peak of 9 GW in FY25 to 17 GW by FY34.





Alongside nuclear energy, Bihar is also pursuing thermal and renewable energy projects, including a 2,400 MW thermal power plant at Pirpainti and various solar and battery storage initiatives, reflecting a diversified approach to energy security and sustainability.





Bihar's collaboration with NTPC to build a nuclear power plant in Nawada district represents a strategic step towards cleaner, carbon-free energy, contributing to India's long-term energy transition goals and addressing the increasing power needs of eastern India. The project is still in the planning and feasibility stage, with detailed project reports and land acquisition processes forthcoming as the state and NTPC continue their coordination.





ET News











