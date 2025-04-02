

Godrej Aerospace, a division of the Godrej Enterprises Group, is strategically preparing to become an integral partner in India's ambitious plan to develop indigenous 5th generation fighter jet engines. The company's extensive experience in aerospace manufacturing, particularly its recent work on the Kaveri derivative engine, has established a foundation of expertise crucial for advanced military propulsion systems.





This positions Godrej Aerospace as a potential cornerstone in India's pursuit of self-reliance in critical defence technologies, specifically for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, which represents the country's next leap in military aviation capabilities.





Long-Standing Partnership With Indian Space And Defence Sectors





Godrej Aerospace has established itself as a key contributor to India's space exploration endeavours over several decades. The company has maintained a 30-plus year association with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), manufacturing complex systems such as liquid propulsion engines for PSLV and GSLV rockets, thrusters for satellites, and antenna systems. This long-term partnership encompasses a wide range of programs including interplanetary missions, tele-education, and remote sensing capabilities.





For ISRO's Chandrayaan missions, Godrej Aerospace provided critical components including the Vikas engine, thrusters, and parts for remote sensing and ground system antennas for Chandrayaan-1. Their contributions to Chandrayaan-2 were similarly vital, including the L110 engine and CE20 engine for the GSLV MK-III launcher, thrusters for the Orbiter and Lander, and components for the DSN antenna. The company has delivered approximately 220 Vikas engines to ISRO in partnership with their consortium partner MTAR, along with numerous cryogenic engines.





In the defence sector, Godrej has been manufacturing airframes for BrahMos missiles for more than two decades, establishing a solid reputation in defence manufacturing. Their portfolio has expanded to include mechanical systems, pneumatic systems, hydraulic systems, and actuators for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) program.





Kaveri Derivative Engine: A Strategic Stepping Stone





The Kaveri derivative engine project represents a crucial milestone in Godrej Aerospace's journey toward more advanced propulsion technologies. In 2023, the company became the first Indian private enterprise to secure an order for manufacturing eight modules of the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) Kaveri derivative engine. This engine, a 48-50 kiloNewton (kN) dry thrust version without an afterburner, is designed for use in autonomous air vehicles and is being developed according to specifications from the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE).





Maneck Behramkamdin, Executive Vice President and Business Head of Aerospace Business at Godrej Enterprises Group, emphasised the strategic importance of this project, stating, "Kaveri (derivative engine) for industries like ours is a stepping stone to learn and get ready for the 5th generation engines whenever it happens. So, this is a stepping stone for India to understand how the engine is made." Within a two-year time-frame, Godrej has successfully completed two modules of this engine, with the remaining six modules currently under development.





Preparation For 5th Generation Fighter Jet Engine Development





Godrej Aerospace's experience with the Kaveri derivative engine has positioned the company to play a significant role in India's 5th generation fighter jet engine development. The knowledge and expertise gained through this project have prepared Godrej for the more advanced challenges of 5th generation engine manufacturing.





Behramkamdin highlighted the company's readiness for this future endeavour, noting, "We are now ready. We have documented everything and that makes us different from others to be ready for the 5th generation (engine development) whenever that happens." This confidence stems from the rigorous processes and quality standards the company has implemented through its work on the Kaveri derivative engine.





The significance of Godrej's potential involvement in the AMCA engine project was underscored at Aero India 2025, where industry stakeholders discussed the path forward for India's indigenous jet engine development. Godrej Aerospace expressed strong interest in collaborating with DRDO's GTRE for the development of the AMCA 5th-generation fighter jet engine, viewing this as a natural progression of their capabilities.





Advanced Metallurgy And Technical Expertise





One of the most significant aspects of Godrej Aerospace's preparation for 5th generation engine development is its mastery of advanced metallurgy. Behramkamdin explained that while 5th generation engines would be technologically more advanced, the fundamental manufacturing processes would remain similar: "The 5th generation engine would be much more technologically advanced, but as far as manufacturing is concerned, it will be the same. The alloys used would be the same, the welding would be the same, the heat treatments and the surface treatments required would be the same."





The company has acquired particularly valuable experience working with titanium, a light and corrosion-resistant metal that is crucial in jet engine development but notoriously difficult to process. "We know how to handle these kinds of metals because Titanium is something which is very difficult to handle, it springs back, or it leaves its shape very soon. So how to control that, be it the heat treatment, the special processes, that we have learned," Behramkamdin explained.





This metallurgical expertise positions Godrej Aerospace favourably for involvement in more advanced defence aerospace projects. The company's experience with the manufacturing processes for specialized alloys used in high-performance engines represents a significant national capability in India's pursuit of self-reliance in jet engine technology.





Expanding Role In ISRO's Rocket Engine Production





Beyond military aviation, Godrej Aerospace continues to strengthen its position as a key supplier for ISRO's space launch vehicles. The company has provided the L110 engine for the core stage and the CE20 engine thrust chamber for the upper stage of LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark-3), ISRO's heaviest launcher. This heavy launcher was recently used to deploy 36 satellites for OneWeb, demonstrating its crucial role in commercial space applications.





Behramkamdin revealed that Godrej Aerospace, along with consortium partners, is currently manufacturing 16 to 17 rocket engines annually for ISRO, with plans to double this capacity. "They (ISRO) have given us a request for doubling the capacity on the engines. We can double it very fast because infrastructure is available," he stated. This expanded production capability will support ISRO's ambitious 2025 plans, including the uncrewed Gaganyaan orbital test launch, GSLV missions, and the launch of an earth observation satellite co-developed with NASA.





Strategic Investments In Advanced Manufacturing Infrastructure





To support its growing role in India's aerospace sector, Godrej Aerospace is making significant investments in new manufacturing facilities. The company is investing approximately ₹500 crore in a new manufacturing facility at Khalapur, located about 70 kilometres from Mumbai. This greenfield project, spread across 100 acres, is expected to be completed within three years and will be devoted to the defence and aerospace markets.





Additionally, in alignment with the government's focus on self-reliance in the space sector (Atmanirbhar Bharat in Space), Godrej Aerospace has invested ₹250 crores specifically to enhance India's technological competence in the space domain. These investments demonstrate the company's long-term commitment to supporting India's indigenous capabilities in both defence and space sectors.





Conclusion: Positioning For India's Aerospace Future





Godrej Aerospace has strategically positioned itself as a leading private sector partner for India's ambitious aerospace programs by building upon decades of experience with both ISRO and DRDO. The company's recent progress in developing modules for the Kaveri derivative engine demonstrates its growing capabilities in advanced propulsion technologies, paving the way for potential involvement in the 5th generation engine for the AMCA program.





On the sidelines of Aero India 2025, Godrej Aerospace formalized its commitment to the AMCA program by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) for indigenous manufacturing of flight control actuators. This agreement represents another step in Godrej's expanding role in India's most advanced military aviation program.





Through its dual expertise in both rocket and aircraft engine development, Godrej Aerospace has established itself as a versatile and reliable partner in India's journey toward technological self-reliance in aerospace. As India continues to advance its capabilities in space exploration and defence aviation, Godrej Aerospace appears well-positioned to play an increasingly central role in these strategic national priorities.





ET Report







