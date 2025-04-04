



The aerospace division of Godrej Enterprises Group has signed an initial agreement with EOS, a leading provider of industrial 3D printing solutions, to develop an additive manufacturing (AM)-based ecosystem tailored to India's aviation and space industries.





This partnership aims to revolutionise manufacturing processes by leveraging AM technology, which enables the creation of complex shapes and sizes in a single printing process.





The collaboration is expected to enhance India's technological capabilities and position it as a global leader in aerospace innovation.





EOS, which boasts the largest AM global install base in the space technology sector, brings significant technological expertise to the partnership.





Together, the two entities plan to build technical capabilities and production capacities necessary for a robust AM-based aviation and space supply chain. This initiative will serve both Indian and international original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).





Maneck Behramkamdin, Executive Vice President and Business Head of Godrej & Boyce's aerospace division, highlighted the transformative potential of 3D printing in aerospace design. He emphasized its ability to streamline manufacturing processes, reduce material usage by up to 70-80%, and cut processing time by up to 80%.





The partnership aligns with Godrej's commitment to expanding its portfolio of environmentally friendly products while improving manufacturing efficiency.





PTI







