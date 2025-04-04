

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC), India's premier power generation company, has issued a significant global tender seeking international partners to build nuclear reactors with approximately 15 gigawatts of capacity using pressurised water reactor technology. This landmark tender, published on March 26, 2025, represents a pivotal shift in India's nuclear energy strategy as the country aims to dramatically expand its nuclear capacity from the current 8 GW to an ambitious 100 GW by 2047. The detailed requirements include progressive indigenisation of technology, lifetime fuel supply commitments, and compliance with Indian regulatory frameworks, signalling NTPC's serious intention to establish itself as a key player in India's nuclear energy landscape alongside the current sole nuclear operator, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd.





NTPC's Nuclear Power Initiative And Strategic Vision





NTPC, traditionally known for its coal-fired power plants, is making a strategic diversification into nuclear power generation through this Expression of Interest (EOI). The company is seeking global partners to help establish large-capacity (1000 MW & above) Pressurised Water Reactor (PWR) based Nuclear Power Plants with a target capacity of 15 GW ±10%. This initiative aligns with the Government of India's ambitious vision of achieving 100 GW of nuclear power generation by 2047.





The move represents a significant step in NTPC's evolution as an energy company. With existing expertise in thermal power, renewable energy, and hydropower, NTPC now aims to leverage its project execution and management capabilities in the nuclear sector. According to the tender document, NTPC's mission is to "generate power, which is reliable, affordable, and accessible with aspirations to work towards Net Zero". This diversification into nuclear power complements this mission by adding a stable, low-carbon electricity source to its portfolio.





Looking at the broader context, NTPC's plans are part of a larger strategy where the company aims to build approximately 30 GW of nuclear capacity over the next two decades at an estimated cost of $62 billion. This represents a substantial portion of India's nuclear ambitions, highlighting NTPC's intended role as a major player in the nation's nuclear future.





Timing And Significance of The Tender





The timing of this tender is particularly significant as it follows recent policy announcements regarding India's nuclear sector. In February 2025, the Indian government announced plans to amend its nuclear liability law to boost foreign and private investments in the sector. This tender thus becomes the first major procurement initiative since India began opening up its historically guarded nuclear sector to wider participation.





The NTPC tender outlines comprehensive requirements for potential global partners, focusing on technology transfer, indigenisation, and long-term commitment to the Indian nuclear program.





Technical And Operational Requirements





Prospective partners must offer Pressurised Water Reactor (PWR) technology with individual reactor capacities of 1000 MW or above. The selected partner will be responsible for the entire nuclear power project lifecycle – from concept to commissioning – including design, engineering, procurement, construction, and initial operation and maintenance.





A distinctive operational requirement is that the partner must undertake operation and maintenance of the nuclear power plants for an initial period of five years post-commissioning. This arrangement ensures smooth operation until NTPC personnel are sufficiently trained to take over the facilities.





Indigenisation And Technology Transfer





A cornerstone of NTPC's strategy is progressive indigenisation of PWR technology. The tender mandates a minimum 60% indigenisation of components for the first reactor unit, progressively increasing to more than 95% for the last reactor unit. This can be accomplished either through an Indian subsidiary/joint venture of the applicant or through partnerships with Indian companies.





The tender also requires implementation of a Phased Manufacturing Program (PMP) to facilitate progressive localisation of nuclear reactor components and systems in India. Partners must establish domestic manufacturing capabilities for components required for large-capacity PWR-based nuclear power plants, ensuring a robust and sustainable supply chain through collaboration with one or more Indian manufacturers.





Fuel Supply And Regulatory Compliance





The tender includes stringent requirements for nuclear fuel supply. Partners must commit to providing a lifetime supply of nuclear fuel with a sovereign guarantee within the framework of Indian laws and regulatory policies. Additionally, they must establish a fuel fabrication facility under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards to ensure a reliable and compliant nuclear fuel supply.





On the regulatory front, bidders must possess clearance from their home country authorities and comply with Indian regulations, including securing a license for the proposed technology. The technology must be adaptable to meet the requirements of India's Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB).





Ambitious Targets And Energy Transition





India has set ambitious targets for nuclear power capacity expansion: reaching 20 GW by 2032 and at least 100 GW by 2047. This represents more than a twelve-fold increase from current levels over the next two decades.





This nuclear capacity expansion is integral to India's energy transition and decarbonisation goals. As stated in NTPC's tender document, nuclear energy plays a "crucial role in decarbonising the power sector by providing a stable and low-carbon source of electricity". The document also references India's pledge to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, positioning nuclear power as a key contributor to this long-term objective.





Regulatory Evolution And Reform Initiatives





A significant barrier to the expansion of nuclear power in India has been the stringent liabilities under the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act 2010, which has deterred foreign firms such as GE and Westinghouse from participating in India's nuclear sector.





However, in February 2025, India announced plans to amend its nuclear liability laws to boost foreign and private investments. These amendments are expected to address the concerns of international nuclear vendors and create a more conducive environment for their participation in India's nuclear expansion.





US-India Nuclear Cooperation





Recent diplomatic developments have created a favourable environment for international collaboration in India's nuclear sector. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington, the two countries issued a joint statement on renewed nuclear cooperation to "fully realise" the US-India 123 Civil Nuclear Agreement.





The joint statement specifically mentioned their "commitment to fully realise the US-India 123 Civil Nuclear Agreement by moving forward with plans to work together to build US-designed nuclear reactors in India through large-scale localisation and possible technology transfer".





Holtec International's Technology Transfer Approval





A significant milestone was achieved when the US Department of Energy authorised Holtec International, an American firm, to transfer small modular reactor (SMR) technology to India. The approval, granted on March 26, 2025, allows Holtec to collaborate with three Indian private entities: its regional subsidiary Holtec Asia, Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd (TCE), and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T).





This authorisation is valid for 10 years with five-year reviews and requires adherence to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards. It also prohibits the use of the technology for military purposes or nuclear weapons. Notably, Holtec may in due course request to amend this authorisation to add NPCIL, NTPC, and AERB as authorised end users.





Conclusion: Implications And Outlook





NTPC's global tender for 15 GW of nuclear capacity represents a watershed moment in India's nuclear power development. This initiative, coming from a company traditionally focused on thermal power, signals a serious commitment to diversifying India's energy mix and reducing carbon emissions.





The tender's emphasis on indigenisation aligns with India's broader self-reliance objectives while recognising the need for international technology and expertise in the initial phases. The progressive localisation approach—starting with 60% and moving toward 95% indigenisation—presents a pragmatic pathway to building domestic nuclear capabilities.





For global nuclear vendors, this tender presents a significant opportunity to enter one of the world's fastest-growing energy markets. However, challenges remain, including navigating India's regulatory framework and addressing concerns about nuclear liability. The announced plans to amend India's nuclear liability laws are a positive step, but the specifics and timing of these amendments will be crucial for international participation.





Looking ahead, the success of this initiative will depend on various factors: the response from global nuclear vendors, the implementation of regulatory reforms, the effectiveness of technology transfer mechanisms, and the development of domestic manufacturing capabilities. If successful, this project could significantly accelerate India's progress toward its 100 GW nuclear target while establishing NTPC as a major player in the global nuclear industry.





IDN With Agency Inputs







