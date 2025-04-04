



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra held bilateral talks in Bangkok on April 3, 2025, aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Thailand.





The discussions focused on enhancing political exchanges, defence and security cooperation, and strategic engagement. Both leaders emphasised expanding collaboration in connectivity, health, science and technology, start-ups, innovation, digital technologies, education, culture, and tourism.





During the meeting, the leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation across various sectors. They discussed measures to counter transnational organised crimes such as human trafficking, narcotics trafficking, and cyber scams. Additionally, both sides agreed to establish a "Strategic Dialogue" between their security agencies to deepen cooperation in maritime security and crime prevention.





The two leaders witnessed the exchange of MoUs in fields such as handlooms and handicrafts, digital technologies, MSMEs, and maritime heritage. They also celebrated cultural ties with gestures like the release of a special postage stamp depicting Ramayana mural paintings and the presentation of Buddhist holy scriptures to PM Modi.





India and Thailand upgraded their relationship to a strategic partnership during this visit. PM Modi highlighted Thailand's importance in India's "Act East" policy and Indo-Pacific vision. Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific order while prioritising development over expansionism.





