



In the aftermath of the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, the Jammu and Kashmir government has temporarily closed 48 out of 87 tourist destinations across the Kashmir Valley.





This sweeping measure, announced as a security precaution, aims to facilitate ongoing counter-terror operations and ensure the safety of both residents and visitors. The closed destinations include popular sites such as Yousmarg, Doodhpathri, Aharbal, Verinag Garden, Sinthan Top, and several resorts, hotels, and religious sites in districts like Srinagar and Baramulla. Authorities have clarified that the closures are temporary and subject to review as the security situation evolves, while other destinations remain open with enhanced security arrangements.





The immediate impact on the region’s vital tourism sector has been severe. Passenger traffic at Srinagar International Airport has seen a marked decline since the attack. On April 23, the airport handled 17,653 passengers across 112 flights, but the numbers dropped sharply in the following days: 15,836 on April 24, 14,041 on April 25, and 14,783 on April 26.





While the number of flights has remained largely unchanged, the load factor-or percentage of seats filled-has fallen significantly, reflecting widespread cancellations and a drop in tourist arrivals. Local businesses, especially those dependent on tourism, are already reporting substantial losses, and there is growing concern about the broader economic fallout if the situation persists.





Meanwhile, security forces have intensified operations against suspected terrorist networks. Raids and searches have been conducted at numerous locations across Srinagar and other districts, targeting individuals believed to be associated with banned outfits. Over 1,000 homes have reportedly been searched in recent days.





These actions, carried out under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), are aimed at dismantling terror-supporting infrastructure and deterring further attacks. Police officials have emphasised that these searches are conducted with proper legal procedures and oversight, and have reiterated their commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region.





The crackdown is part of a broader strategy to reassure the public and restore confidence in the wake of heightened tensions and fear following the Pahalgam massacre.





The closures and security measures come amid heightened diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, with both sides trading accusations and implementing retaliatory steps.





Locals, while condemning the violence, have expressed concern over the economic and social impact of the current security climate, urging authorities to balance security needs with the livelihoods of ordinary Kashmiris.





