Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE), a prominent shipbuilding entity based in Kolkata, has secured a significant contract from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) for the construction of two Coastal Research Vessels (CRVs).





The Letter of Award, received on April 9, 2025, represents a major milestone for GRSE in the specialised field of scientific and research vessel construction. The project is valued at ₹489.98 crore and is expected to be completed within 36 months of signing the contract.





These CRVs are designed to operate within India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) at depths ranging from 5 to 1,000 meters and will have a minimum service life of 30 years with regular maintenance.





Each vessel will measure approximately 62 meters in length, 12 meters in width, and have a draught requirement of 3.2 meters.





With a dead-weight tonnage of about 450 tons, the ships will feature diesel-electric propulsion systems, enabling efficient operations during scientific missions. They will have a top speed of 10 knots and an endurance of up to 15 days at sea. The vessels are equipped for offshore geological mapping, mineral exploration, ocean environment monitoring, and shipboard data processing through advanced laboratories.





This contract underscores GRSE’s growing reputation as a versatile shipbuilder capable of delivering mission-specific vessels for both defence and non-defence applications. GRSE has previously constructed notable research platforms such as INS Sagardhwani for marine acoustic research and Sandhayak Class Survey Vessels for the Indian Navy. It is also engaged in building an Acoustic Research Ship for DRDO and an Ocean Research Vessel for the Ministry of Earth Sciences.





The addition of these CRVs to GRSE’s portfolio reinforces its expertise in producing state-of-the-art vessels tailored for scientific exploration, contributing significantly to India’s marine geoscientific capabilities.





