



The extradition of terrorist Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key conspirator in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, marks a significant milestone in counter-terrorism cooperation between India and the United States. Rana, a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin, was extradited to India after years of legal battles and diplomatic efforts.





His arrival in New Delhi on Thursday was followed by his immediate arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which secured an 18-day custody for interrogation.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed gratitude towards U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio for facilitating the extradition, emphasizing the importance of this collaboration in ensuring justice for the victims of the attacks that claimed 166 lives, including six Americans.





Jaishankar described the extradition as "a big step" in combating terrorism and strengthening bilateral ties. Rubio also highlighted the shared commitment of both nations to seek justice for the victims and praised the extradition as a critical step forward.





Rana's extradition was a protracted process under the India-U.S. Extradition Treaty, involving multiple legal challenges.





The U.S. Supreme Court ultimately denied Rana's petition to block his extradition earlier this year, clearing the path for his transfer to India. Rana faces charges including conspiracy, murder, and violations under India’s Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his alleged role in facilitating the attacks orchestrated by Lashkar-e-Taiba.





The NIA has prepared an interrogation cell at its headquarters to uncover further details about Rana's involvement and potential links to Pakistan's role in the attacks. This development underscores the deepening counter-terrorism partnership between India and the U.S., aiming not only to bring perpetrators to justice but also to bolster regional security.













ANI