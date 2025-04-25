



The Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, marked one of the deadliest assaults in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, shattering the peace of the scenic Baisaran Valley in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. Five heavily armed militants, linked to The Resistance Front—an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba—stormed the popular tourist meadow, specifically targeting male Hindu tourists.





The attackers, armed with AK-47s and M4 carbines and dressed in military-style uniforms, reportedly asked victims to reveal their religious identity, forcing some to recite Islamic verses or undergo physical checks before executing them at close range. The brutality of the attack left 25 Indian tourists and one Nepali citizen dead, with more than 20 others injured, including local pony operators and security personnel who attempted to intervene.





The calculated nature of the attack, including sparing a female survivor to "narrate the horrors" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has drawn international condemnation and comparisons to other acts of mass terror.





Jason Isaacson, Chief Policy and Political Affairs Officer of the American Jewish Committee, described the attack as "brutal and horrific," drawing a parallel to the October 7, 2023, massacre by Hamas in Israel.





He noted that both incidents involved the deliberate targeting of civilians based on religious identity, aiming to instil fear and provoke communal divisions. Isaacson emphasized that such acts reflect a terrorist mindset intent on identifying and exterminating those deemed "other," likening the motivations of Lashkar-e-Taiba to those of Hamas and Hezbollah. He also suggested the possibility of Pakistani involvement, citing the logistical and financial support often required for such operations.





The attack has deeply shaken India, prompting swift government action. Prime Minister Modi, who was abroad at the time, immediately cut short his official visit to Saudi Arabia and vowed that those responsible "will not be spared," reaffirming India's resolve to fight terrorism. Emergency services responded rapidly, and security forces launched extensive search operations in the region.





The incident has not only caused national mourning but also raised urgent questions about the security of tourists and the broader implications for peace in Kashmir, especially as the region was witnessing a surge in tourism and preparing for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage.





The Pahalgam attack stands as a grim reminder of the persistent threat of terrorism in the region, with its targeted brutality echoing the horrors of other major terrorist incidents worldwide. The international response, particularly from the American Jewish community, underscores the global resonance of such tragedies and the shared imperative to confront extremist violence.





