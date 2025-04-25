



On April 22, 2025, a devastating terrorist attack struck Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, shattering the region’s reputation as a peaceful tourist haven. The assault, carried out by five militants linked to The Resistance Front—an offshoot of the Pakistan-based, UN-designated Lashkar-e-Taiba—specifically targeted male Hindu tourists.





The attackers, armed with AK-47s and M4 carbines and dressed in military-style uniforms, killed 25 Indian tourists and one Nepali citizen, while injuring more than 20 others. The brutality of the attack, which included religious profiling and the execution of victims at close range, marked it as the deadliest such incident in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.





The immediate aftermath saw chaos and fear, with local residents and pony operators, such as Syed Adil Hussain Shah, attempting to protect tourists—Shah himself was killed while trying to wrestle a weapon from an attacker. Emergency services responded swiftly, evacuating the injured and launching a massive security operation to track down the perpetrators. The attack not only left physical scars but also deeply impacted the psyche of the region, raising urgent questions about security protocols and the safety of tourists in Jammu and Kashmir.





The incident drew strong condemnation from Indian leaders, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowing that those responsible would not be spared. Modi, who cut short an official visit to Saudi Arabia upon hearing the news, emphasised that all possible assistance was being provided to the victims and their families.





The Indian government responded with a series of diplomatic measures: closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, reducing diplomatic staff in both countries’ High Commissions, and notably, suspending the Indus Waters Treaty—a landmark agreement dating back to 1960 that governs water sharing between India and Pakistan.





In the wake of these developments, the United Nations issued a strong statement through Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The UN unequivocally condemned the attack, labeling the targeting of civilians as unacceptable under any circumstances. Guterres extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and expressed grave concern over the potential for further escalation between India and Pakistan.





The UN called on both countries to exercise maximum restraint, urging them to avoid actions that could worsen tensions. The Secretary-General stressed that all disputes should be resolved peacefully and through meaningful mutual engagement, highlighting the importance of diplomatic channels and constructive dialogue as the only sustainable path forward.





The Pahalgam attack thus not only underscored the persistent security challenges in Kashmir but also heightened regional tensions, prompting international appeals for calm and a renewed focus on peaceful resolution of disputes between India and Pakistan. The incident has cast a long shadow over the region’s tourism-dependent economy and raised critical concerns about the future of Indo-Pakistani relations in the face of recurring violence.





ANI







