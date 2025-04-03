



Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, have developed an innovative bacteria-based technique to repair space bricks intended for lunar habitats. This advancement addresses challenges posed by the Moon's extreme environment, including temperature fluctuations and exposure to solar radiation and meteorites, which can cause cracks in structures built using lunar soil simulants.





The IISc team previously pioneered a method to create bricks from lunar and Martian soil simulants using the bacterium Sporosarcina pasteurii. The bacteria convert urea and calcium into calcium carbonate crystals, which, combined with guar gum, bind soil particles together into sturdy brick-like materials. This eco-friendly approach serves as an alternative to cement. To enhance the durability of these bricks, researchers explored sintering—a process where soil simulants mixed with polyvinyl alcohol are heated to high temperatures, producing highly durable bricks suitable for housing structures.





To tackle the issue of cracks caused by the Moon's harsh conditions, the researchers developed a repair technique using the same bacterium. They injected a slurry containing S. pasteurii, lunar soil simulant, and guar gum into artificial cracks in sintered bricks. Over time, the bacteria produced calcium carbonate and biopolymers, effectively filling the cracks and restoring the brick's strength.





The next phase of this research involves testing bacterial behaviour in extra-terrestrial conditions. The team is preparing to send samples of S. pasteurii aboard India's Gaganyaan mission to study its growth and functionality in microgravity. If successful, this would mark a pioneering experiment in space with this type of bacteria.





Agencies







