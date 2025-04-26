



India’s ambitious Future Infantry Combat Vehicle (FICV) program marks a pivotal step in modernising the Indian Army’s mechanised forces, aiming to replace the ageing fleet of Soviet-era BMP-II Infantry Fighting Vehicles that have served since the 1980s.





The FICV initiative, a cornerstone of the Army’s modernisation drive, is designed to deliver advanced, domestically manufactured combat vehicles with superior mobility, firepower, and survivability, tailored for contemporary and future battlefield requirements.





A key development in the FICV program is the selection of Allison Transmission’s 3040 MX cross-drive transmission by all three government-funded original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)-Larsen & Toubro (L&T), TATA, and Mahindra-competing to develop prototype vehicles.





Allison has worked closely with these OEMs to integrate and optimise the 3040 MX for their respective prototypes, overseeing engineering design, development, fabrication, testing, and demonstration through 2024.





The 3040 MX, evolved from Allison’s proven X300 propulsion solution, features advanced electronic system controls that enable enhanced performance, reliability, and additional functionality. This transmission is already fielded in leading international platforms, including the European CV90 and Warrior IFVs, and the US Army’s Mobile Protected Firepower Light Tank.





The FICV is envisioned as a fully tracked, amphibious armoured vehicle available in multiple variants-Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV), Reconnaissance and Surveillance, and Command and Control-to meet the diverse operational needs of the Indian Army’s Mechanised Infantry and Armoured Corps.





The vehicle must deliver matching mobility with current and future main battle tanks, possess amphibious capabilities, and be transportable by road, rail, and air.





Operationally, the FICV is expected to provide substantial firepower, including the ability to destroy enemy tanks and fortifications at long ranges, and offer robust protection for a mechanised infantry section and crew.





The Indian Army plans to procure approximately 1,750 FICVs over the next two decades, with the procurement process structured to ensure a 60:40 split between the two lowest bidders after trials and evaluations.





This modernisation effort is not only critical for addressing technological obsolescence-such as the BMP-II’s lack of night-fighting and anti-drone capabilities-but also aligns with India’s “Make in India” initiative, emphasising indigenous development and production.





Allison Transmission’s selection by all three OEMs underscores the 3040 MX’s reputation for durability, reliability, and high performance in demanding military applications.





The total revenue opportunity for Allison from this program is estimated at several hundred million dollars over the lifecycle of the FICV procurement.





As the FICV program progresses through prototype trials and eventual induction, it is set to significantly enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Army, ensuring that its mechanised forces remain equipped to meet evolving security challenges on both active borders and in future conflict scenarios.





