



Following the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including tourists, Pakistan has made a desperate offer to avoid India's retaliatory measures.





After India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and expelled Pakistani officials, Pakistan rushed to demand an international probe into the deadly Pahalgam attack.





Amid fears of an Indian military response, Pakistani leaders appealed to the world to prevent escalation. Defence Minister Asif’s confession about Pakistan’s terror past has added fuel to the fire. As Delhi tightens pressure, Islamabad’s desperation grows.





Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed willingness to participate in a "neutral, transparent and credible" investigation into the attack, aiming to de-escalate the rising tensions between the two countries.





This offer comes amid strong accusations from India linking the attack directly to terrorist groups based in Pakistan, specifically The Resistance Front (TRF), with Indian intelligence tracing electronic signatures and human sources back to Pakistani territory.





India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, has responded firmly by presenting detailed evidence to the international community, briefing over 30 ambassadors and speaking with 13 world leaders to isolate Pakistan diplomatically.





India has also taken punitive diplomatic actions, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and downgrading diplomatic ties, alongside deploying military assets like the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to the Arabian Sea, signalling readiness for a strong response.





Despite Pakistan's offer for an investigation, Indian officials and regional leaders remain sceptical, pointing out Pakistan's initial denial and accusations that India staged the attack.





Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticised Pakistan's stance as hypocritical, noting the initial blame game by Islamabad before the offer for a probe.





Meanwhile, protests against Pakistan were held in Kathmandu, reflecting regional outrage, and international bodies like the UN Security Council condemned the attack, urging accountability for the perpetrators.





Pakistan's offer appears to be a strategic move to avoid further escalation and international isolation as India intensifies its diplomatic offensive and military preparedness.





The situation remains tense, with both countries on high alert and the international community closely monitoring developments to prevent a wider conflict in the volatile Kashmir region.





Agencies







