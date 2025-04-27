



The Government of India has issued a strong advisory to all media channels, digital platforms, and social media users, directing them to refrain from live coverage of defence operations and the movement of security forces.





This move comes in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack and amid heightened tensions along the border, with the government citing past incidents such as the Kargil War, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and the Kandahar hijacking as instances where real-time media coverage had severely impacted the effectiveness of security operations and compromised national interests.





The advisory, released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B), explicitly bars real-time reporting, dissemination of visuals, or even sources-based information related to ongoing defence operations or troop movements.





The government emphasized that premature disclosure of sensitive details could inadvertently assist hostile elements, jeopardize operational success, and endanger the safety of security personnel.





The ministry highlighted that the rapid and often unregulated flow of information-especially through digital and social media-poses a significant risk, as operational visuals and updates can surface before official confirmations, potentially being weaponized by adversaries.





The advisory is grounded in existing legal frameworks, including the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act and the Disaster Management Act, which already restrict live coverage of anti-terrorist operations. Specifically, Rule 6(1)(p) of the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021, prohibits any programme from carrying live coverage of anti-terrorist operations, limiting information dissemination to periodic briefings by an officially designated officer until the conclusion of such operations.





While the advisory stops short of imposing a blanket ban on defence reporting, it underscores the need for utmost responsibility, urging all stakeholders to balance public interest with operational sensitivity.





The government reiterated that, beyond legal obligations, there is a shared moral responsibility to ensure that ongoing operations and the security of forces are not compromised by careless or speculative reporting. Violations of these guidelines, the advisory warned, could attract legal action.





Security experts have noted that this step was inevitable, especially after recent incidents where images, videos, and speculative reports about security operations flooded news channels and social media, sometimes revealing sensitive details about troop movements and counter-terror preparations.





The advisory serves as a reminder of the critical role media plays in national security and the need for restraint and responsibility in reporting on defence matters.





TNN







