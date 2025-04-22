



Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed US Vice President JD Vance and his family to New Delhi, marking a significant moment in the ongoing development of India-US relations. During their meeting, the two leaders reviewed the rapid progress made since PM Modi’s visit to the US and his discussions with President Donald Trump earlier this year.





They reaffirmed their commitment to mutually beneficial cooperation across multiple sectors including trade, technology, defence, energy, and people-to-people exchanges. PM Modi described the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership as a defining partnership of the 21st century, crucial for the better future of both nations and the world.





The discussions highlighted continued efforts to deepen collaboration in strategic technologies, defence, and energy. PM Modi fondly recalled his productive visit to Washington DC in January and the roadmap laid out with President Trump for close cooperation, leveraging the strengths of the US’s "Make America Great Again" initiative and India’s "Viksit Bharat 2047" vision.





Both leaders welcomed significant progress in negotiations for a mutually beneficial India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, aimed at enhancing economic ties and the welfare of people in both countries. They also exchanged views on various regional and global issues, emphasizing dialogue and diplomacy as essential paths forward.





The visit included cultural engagements, with the Vance family visiting the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple and the Central Cottage Industries Emporium, reflecting the growing people-to-people connections underpinning the strategic partnership. PM Modi extended warm wishes to Vice President Vance and his family for a pleasant stay in India and expressed anticipation for President Trump’s upcoming visit to India later this year, coinciding with India hosting the Quad Summit.





The India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership is positioned as a cornerstone of 21st-century international relations, with both countries actively advancing cooperation in defence, trade, technology, and regional security to shape a prosperous and stable future.





ANI







