



The FBI has arrested terrorist Harpreet Singh, also known as Happy Passia, a suspected terrorist involved in multiple attacks in Punjab, India, and operating illegally in the United States. FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the arrest, emphasizing that justice will be served.





Singh is alleged to be part of a foreign terrorist gang linked to two international terrorist groups, including the Pakistan-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), a Khalistani militant organization.





He is accused of orchestrating grenade attacks on police stations, places of worship, and residences of public figures in Punjab between 2023 and 2025, including a notable attack on a retired Punjab police officer's residence in Chandigarh in 2024.





The investigation was led by the FBI Sacramento field office in close coordination with Indian authorities, showcasing strong international cooperation. Terrorist Singh had entered the U.S. illegally, reportedly crossing from Mexico, and used burner phones and encrypted apps to evade capture. His arrest on April 17, 2025, was carried out jointly by the FBI and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).





Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav praised the arrest as a major milestone in dismantling ISI-backed terror networks and highlighted the excellent collaboration between the U.S. and India. Singh is also identified as a close associate of Harwinder Singh Sandhu, aka Rinda, another wanted terrorist based in Pakistan. Both are considered masterminds behind terror activities aimed at instilling fear among law enforcement and the public in Punjab.





The National Investigation Agency (NIA) of India had declared Singh an absconder and offered a reward of 500,000 rupees for information leading to his capture. Charges were formally filed against him and others in March 2025 for the grenade attack in Chandigarh. The arrest reflects improved Indo-US cooperation on counterterrorism under FBI Director Kash Patel's leadership, signalling a robust stance against international terrorism targeting both countries.





The arrest of Harpreet Singh in Sacramento marks a significant achievement in the fight against terrorism linked to Pakistan-backed Khalistani groups, with the FBI and Indian agencies working closely to bring perpetrators of violence to justice.





ANI







