



Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft faced significant cyberattacks in Myanmar's airspace during their humanitarian mission under Operation Brahma, launched in response to the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28, 2025.





The earthquake claimed over 3,600 lives, injured thousands, and caused widespread destruction, prompting India to dispatch relief materials, rescue teams, and field hospitals to assist its eastern neighbour.





On March 29, an IAF C-130J Super Hercules aircraft encountered a GPS spoofing attack while transporting aid to Myanmar. GPS spoofing is a cyberattack wherein false signals mislead navigation systems by altering real-time coordinates.





This posed a serious threat to the safety of the aircraft and its crew. The pilots quickly switched to the backup inertial navigation system (INS) to safely navigate through the interference. Following this incident, other pilots were warned of potential cyber threats and took precautionary measures during subsequent flights.





A total of six military transport aircraft, including C-130Js and C-17 Globemaster heavy-lift aircraft, were deployed for the mission. Reports indicate that most of these aircraft experienced similar GPS spoofing attacks while in Myanmar's airspace.





Despite the challenges, the IAF successfully delivered humanitarian aid, including essential medicines, food supplies, tents, blankets, and rescue equipment.





Military sources have hinted at "regional adversaries" as potential perpetrators of the cyberattacks but emphasised the difficulty of investigating such incidents in foreign airspace.





GPS spoofing is typically associated with conflict zones and has also been reported near India's borders with Pakistan since November 2023, with over 465 cases documented near Amritsar and Jammu.





India's swift response under Operation Brahma highlights its commitment to regional disaster relief despite facing significant cybersecurity challenges. However, the growing frequency of GPS spoofing incidents raises serious concerns about aviation security and regional stability.





PTI







