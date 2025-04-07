



The Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Trikand provided critical medical aid to a severely injured Pakistani crew member aboard a fishing vessel in the Arabian Sea.





On April 4, INS Trikand intercepted a distress call from the Iranian dhow Al Omeedi, operating approximately 350 nautical miles east of the Oman coast.





The injured crew member, a Pakistani national from the Baloch community, had sustained multiple fractures and severe hand injuries while working on the engine. He was transferred to another dhow, FV Abdul Rehman Hanzia, en route to Iran.





INS Trikand immediately altered course to assist. A medical team, including the ship's medical officer, MARCOS (Marine Commandos), and boarding personnel, boarded the vessel to provide urgent care.





The team performed a three-hour surgical procedure involving suturing and splinting of the injured fingers under local anaesthesia, successfully controlling bleeding and preventing gangrene that could have led to permanent damage.





Medical supplies, including antibiotics, were also provided to ensure the crew's well-being until their arrival in Iran.





The Pakistani crew expressed profound gratitude for the timely intervention by the Indian Navy, which potentially saved the life of their crewmate.





PTI







