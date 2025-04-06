A Rafale fighter jet of the Hellenic Air Force





India's defence manufacturing sector appears to be making quiet yet significant strides in global supply chains, with evidence suggesting that Indian-made components may have been integrated into Rafale fighter jets delivered to Greece. This development represents a potential milestone in India's evolution from being primarily a defence importer to becoming a contributor to international defence production ecosystems.





While neither Dassault Aviation nor the India's Ministry of Defence has officially confirmed this integration, the growing collaboration between India and France in defence manufacturing presents compelling evidence of India's expanding role in global defence supply chains. this piece is based on a report by Abhinandan Mishra in Sunday Guardian Live.





The India-France-Greece Defence Triangle





The defence relationship between India and France has significantly strengthened since 2016 when India purchased 36 Rafale jets for the Indian Air Force (IAF), which were fully delivered by 2022.





This relationship is set to deepen further with an impending ₹60,000 crore agreement for 26 Rafale Marine jets for the Indian Navy, expected to be finalized by mid-2025. Simultaneously, Greece has acquired 24 Rafale jets from France, with 18 delivered between 2021 and 2023 and the final six completed by December 31, 2024, at Tanagra Air Base.





The India-Greece defence connection has also been growing stronger, with Indian Air Force Rafale jets participating in joint exercises in Greece aimed at forging a military partnership against regional threats. This collaboration is further strengthened by Greece's planned participation in the 'Tarang Shakti 2024' multinational war games in India, where Greece will send F-16 fighters to join other nations including the USA and France. These military exercises demonstrate the evolving strategic alignment between the two countries, creating potential pathways for technology sharing and defence industrial cooperation.





India's Rafale Journey





India's acquisition of Rafale fighters has been significantly longer than Greece's. India's Rafale procurement began with the Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) competition in 2012, with the first jets arriving eight years later. In contrast, Greece was able to receive its Rafale jets within approximately a year of finalizing agreements. This difference in timelines highlights the complexity of India's defence acquisition processes but also reflects India's goal of achieving greater technology transfer and indigenous manufacturing capability through its defence purchases.





Indian Manufacturing Capabilities For Rafale Components





The cornerstone of India's role in Rafale production is the Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL) facility in Nagpur, a joint venture between Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence and French manufacturer Dassault Aviation. By 2020, this facility had already begun manufacturing parts for Rafale fighter jets, starting with doors that cover the twin engines of the aircraft. This production represented a significant milestone in India's aerospace manufacturing capabilities.





Initially, the Nagpur facility was producing cockpits for Dassault's Falcon business jets alongside other components. However, the facility was strategically positioned as a "test bed" for the possible manufacturing of fighter jet parts, with plans to start with smaller components like the undercarriage door before advancing to more complex elements. By 2020, the first set of engine cover doors had already been produced at the facility, with company officials indicating that these components could potentially be used on the 36 French fighter jets ordered by India.





Manufacturing Expansion And 'Make in India'





Dassault has publicly acknowledged its goal to "Accelerate Make in India" in 2025, building on established initiatives like DRAL. The company's expansion plans include not only component manufacturing but also the development of a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Noida to support India's Rafale and Mirage fleets. These developments align with Dassault's stated determination to "build up an Indian aerospace manufacturing Eco-system, matching the highest standards in this field and positioning India as an international reference in the global aerospace market".





Potential Indian Components In Greek Rafale Fighters





While there is no official confirmation, several factors suggest that Indian-manufactured components may have found their way into the Rafale jets delivered to Greece. Dassault faces persistent supply chain challenges, as highlighted in their recent company documents, which creates opportunities for alternative suppliers. Given that DRAL was already producing Rafale parts by 2020, it is plausible that some of these components have been incorporated into Rafale fighters delivered to international customers, including Greece.





The potential Indian technological contributions could include:





1. Structural components such as the engine cover doors already being manufactured at the Nagpur facility

2. Avionics and software adaptations, potentially derived from systems integrated into IAF Rafale fighters

3. Modifications related to weapons integration, possibly drawing from experience with the Astra missile and Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon (SAAW) systems





Supply Chain Dynamics





Dassault's growing order book adds further credence to the likelihood of increased Indian participation in its global supply chain. As of the end of 2024, the company reported a backlog of 220 Rafale fighters (164 for export, 56 for France), up from 211 in 2023. Additionally, the company received orders for 30 more Rafale fighters (18 by Indonesia, 12 by Serbia) in 2024. This substantial backlog creates pressure to optimize and diversify the supply chain, potentially accelerating the integration of Indian-manufactured components.





Strategic Implications For Defence Relations





The potential presence of Indian components in Greek Rafale fighters represents more than just a commercial achievement—it has significant strategic implications for defence relationships in the Mediterranean and broader Indo-Pacific regions.





India-Greece Defence Collaboration





The defence alliance between India and Greece has been strengthening, with joint air force exercises creating a foundation for deeper military cooperation. Greece's Rafale fleet, comprising 18 single-seat Rafale EGs and six two-seat Rafale DGs, significantly enhances its air force capabilities against regional rival Turkey. If these aircraft contain Indian components, it would symbolize a deeper level of defence industrial cooperation between the two countries, potentially opening doors for further collaboration.





Broader Geopolitical Significance





The integration of Indian components into fighter jets used by a NATO member would represent a significant milestone in India's acceptance as a reliable defence partner for Western nations. This development aligns with India's broader strategic goals of diversifying its defence partnerships while maintaining strategic autonomy. From the French perspective, incorporating Indian-made components helps diversify supply chains away from exclusive European dependence, creating resilience in an increasingly complex geopolitical environment.





Challenges And Future Prospects





Despite the promising developments, several challenges remain in fully realizing India's potential as a significant contributor to global defence supply chains.





Technical And Quality Challenges





Aerospace manufacturing requires extremely high precision and quality standards. While the production of components at DRAL indicates significant progress, consistently meeting international aerospace standards across a broader range of components will require continued investment in technology, training, and quality assurance processes. The success of Indian components in operational Rafale jets would serve as important validation of these capabilities.





Scaling Production Capabilities





To become a more substantial player in global defence supply chains, India needs to scale its production capabilities significantly. Dassault's plan to recruit and train 650 employees at DRAL by 2022 represents just the beginning of what would be needed to support more extensive production of sophisticated aircraft components. The transition from producing simpler parts like doors to more complex systems will require steady progression in technical capabilities and production scale.





Conclusion





The potential integration of Indian-manufactured components in Greek Rafale jets represents a quiet but significant leap for India's "Make in India" initiative in the defence sector. While official confirmation is lacking, the established manufacturing capabilities at the DRAL facility in Nagpur, combined with Dassault's supply chain challenges and growing order book, create favourable conditions for Indian components to find their way into Rafale fighters delivered to international customers, including Greece.





This development, if confirmed, would mark an important milestone in India's evolution from being primarily a defence importer to becoming a contributor to global defence supply chains. As India continues to strengthen its domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem and forge strategic partnerships with countries like France and Greece, its role in international defence production is poised to grow significantly in the coming decade, potentially realizing the vision of India as a major defence exporter.





SGL Report







