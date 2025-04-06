



Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL) in Nagpur has successfully tested the third stage rocket motor for the Skyroot Aerospace's VIKRAM-1 Satellite Launch Vehicle, while ISRO progresses with plans for a new Third Launch Pad at Sriharikota. These developments highlight India's growing capabilities in space technology, with both private and public sector entities making significant strides in rocket propulsion systems and launch infrastructure.





SDAL's Rocket Motor Development And Testing: Technical Specifications And Testing Methodology





SDAL has successfully developed and manufactured the propulsion system, including the igniter and third stage rocket motor, for the VIKRAM-1 Satellite Launch Vehicle. The rocket motor boasts impressive specifications with a propellant mass of 2400 kg and generates a maximum thrust of 75000 N. Before conducting the static test, the rocket motor underwent comprehensive Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) at SDAL's facility to ensure its structural integrity and quality standards.





The static test conducted at SDAL's test bed in Nagpur demonstrated the rocket motor's performance capabilities. During the test, engineers successfully vectored the nozzle to validate thrust vectoring performance, a critical capability for directional control during actual flight. This testing methodology aligns with established principles of static testing, where rocket motors remain stationary while engineers evaluate performance parameters in a controlled environment.





SDAL's Testing Infrastructure





SDAL has established a specialised test facility within its premises capable of conducting static tests for a wide range of rocket motors - from small to large units with high propellant weight and thrust. This facility represents a significant addition to India's space infrastructure. The test bed is fully equipped with advanced instrumentation and a comprehensive Data Acquisition Centre that displays and records vital test data in real-time for thorough performance analysis.





The establishment of such facilities is crucial for rocket development, as static testing provides engineers with valuable data to verify performance parameters, validate designs, ensure safety, and calibrate systems like Thrust Vector Control (TVC). This testing approach proves more cost-effective than in-flight testing, especially during early development stages, allowing engineers to identify and address potential issues before actual launches.





ANI







