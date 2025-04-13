A CGI rendering of Bellatrix Aerospace's CHETAK launch vehicle





Bellatrix Aerospace, a Bangalore-based space sector start-up specializing in sustainable satellite propulsion systems, has announced its expansion into the United States.





The company plans to establish a manufacturing unit in Delaware to cater to the rapidly growing US commercial space market. This strategic move is aimed at scaling innovation globally and strengthening Bellatrix's international footprint.





Bellatrix Aerospace has been a pioneer in developing high-performance green propulsion alternatives, including heater-less hollow cathodes in Hall-effect thrusters for commercial use.





The company boasts space-qualified technologies and has successfully completed three propulsion missions, collaborating with ISRO and leading global players to drive advancements in space exploration and satellite operations.





Founded in 2015 at IISc Bangalore, Bellatrix has raised over $11 million to date and is recognized for its cutting-edge solutions in satellite mobility.





The expansion is led by Chris MacDonald, appointed as Vice President of US operations. MacDonald, with extensive experience in the space and energy sectors, previously served as Director of Business Development for Terran Orbital and Astra.





He expressed enthusiasm about bringing Bellatrix's advanced propulsion technology to the US market, emphasising its unmatched cost-efficiency, reliability, and rapid lead times. Bellatrix has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a prominent US satellite manufacturer to serve as their preferred propulsion partner.





Co-founder and COO Yashas Karanam highlighted that the US expansion aligns with the company’s priority to address the increasing demand for reliable propulsion systems in satellite constellations.





Bellatrix is actively executing contracts from clients across the US, Europe, and the Middle East, with a strong pipeline of orders. The company aims to launch its flagship satellite propulsion system by Q4 2025, marking a significant milestone for India’s private space technology sector.





IT News







