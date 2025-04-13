



Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, has underscored the remarkable growth in trade relations between India and Australia over the past five years. Speaking at the 9th Carnegie Global Technology Summit, Green revealed that India's exports to Australia surged by 66% during this period, significantly outpacing its 35% overall export growth globally.





This acceleration reflects the strengthening economic partnership between the two nations, driven by shared priorities and strategic agreements such as the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) signed 18 months ago. The ECTA has already facilitated substantial increases in Indian exports of automobiles (doubling) and apparel (up by 20%) to Australia.





Green attributed this growth to Australia's resources and expertise aligning well with India's developmental goals, including its "Make in India" initiative.





Key Australian contributions include critical minerals for electric vehicle batteries, premium fibres like wool and cotton for textiles, and educational support for skill development in India. These factors have positioned Australia as a vital partner in India's manufacturing and energy transition ambitions.





Beyond trade, Green highlighted the evolving geopolitical landscape, emphasizing the continued dominance of the United States as the "apex of global power." He also noted the maturation of the Quad—a strategic grouping of Australia, India, Japan, and the U.S.—which has transitioned from informal meetings to formal summits.





The Quad now serves as a critical framework for regional cooperation amidst global power contestation.





On broader challenges such as climate change and regional conflicts, Green stressed the urgency of addressing these generational issues while maintaining diplomatic focus on bilateral ties. He also pointed out Australia's commitment to finalizing a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) with India to further deepen trade relations.





Meanwhile, Ashok Malik of The Asia Group offered an Indian perspective on global power dynamics, stating that while Washington may view itself as the "capital of global power," India approaches U.S. relations pragmatically, focusing on engagement with the administration of the day.





ANI







