



The Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully concluded its participation in Exercise INIOCHOS-25, a prestigious multinational air exercise hosted by the Hellenic Air Force (HAF) at Andravida Air Base in Greece.





The exercise, held from March 31 to April 11, 2025, involved air and surface assets from fifteen countries, showcasing a high level of operational excellence and multinational cooperation.





The IAF deployed a contingent consisting of Su-30MKI fighter jets, IL-78 mid-air refuelling aircraft, and C-17 strategic air-lifters, demonstrating its combat reach and ability to operate in joint environments with partner nations.





INIOCHOS-25 provided a high-intensity training environment that simulated modern air warfare conditions, focusing on refining tactics, strengthening interoperability, and building synergy among participating air forces.





The exercise involved complex and realistic combat scenarios, allowing the IAF to enhance its operational capabilities and gain insights into operational best practices through shared learning with other nations.





The Defence Ministry highlighted the exercise as a platform to enhance international cooperation and interoperability among participating air forces, emphasizing the opportunity to train in planning and executing coordinated missions.





The strategic significance of the IAF's participation in INIOCHOS-25 extends beyond operational benefits. It also underscores India's commitment to global defence cooperation and its efforts to strengthen strategic partnerships with friendly nations.





The exercise is seen as a move to counter the influence of Pakistan and Turkey in the Mediterranean region, as Greece is a key ally for India in this context. The IAF's involvement in INIOCHOS-25 marks a significant step in its journey toward becoming a globally respected air power, demonstrating its operational prowess and logistical reach.





The exercise also provided the IAF with exposure to advanced aircraft and tactics, which can inform its modernization efforts, including integrating new fighters and network-centric warfare capabilities.





INIOCHOS-25 has reinforced India's position as a formidable defence power, enhancing its capabilities in joint operations and bolstering its strategic partnerships.





