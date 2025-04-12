

The Indian Navy is making significant strides toward bolstering its aerial capabilities with indigenous fifth-generation fighter jets, reflecting a broader national push toward self-reliance in advanced defence technologies.

According to recent reports, the upcoming Twin Engine Deck-Based Fight er (TEDBF) program is evolving to potentially serve as the naval counterpart of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) being developed for the Indian Air Force (IAF) by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA).





Development Background And Current Status





The TEDBF program represents India's ambitious effort to develop a carrier-based fighter jet with advanced capabilities that will eventually replace the Russian-origin MiG-29Ks currently in service with the Indian Navy. The Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) Aeronautical Development Agency and the Indian Navy are jointly working on this project at the design stage, with the aircraft intended to operate from both current and future Indian aircraft carriers. While initially conceptualized as a 4.5-generation platform, recent developments suggest a significant evolution of the TEDBF program toward becoming a full-fledged fifth-generation stealth jet, mirroring the capabilities being developed for the AMCA.





ADA is currently in the Critical Design Review (CDR) phase of the TEDBF, with completion targeted for early 2025. However, it remains unclear whether this review incorporates the stealth features and internal weapons bay modifications that would be necessary for a true fifth-generation aircraft. The timeline for the TEDBF is ambitious but structured: rollout is expected by 2030, first flight in 2032, and induction into naval service by 2036, contingent upon Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) funding anticipated in 2026.





Technical Specifications And Fifth-Generation Features





As a naval counterpart to the AMCA, the TEDBF would incorporate similar advanced technologies while adapting them to the unique requirements of carrier-based operations. The aircraft would be a twin-engine medium-weight fighter with folding wings—a crucial feature for carrier operations—allowing its wingspan to reduce from 11.2 meters to 7.6 meters when folded, facilitating hangar storage and maintenance aboard aircraft carriers. This design consideration ensures compatibility with both the INS Vikramaditya and indigenous aircraft carriers under development.





If the TEDBF indeed evolves into a fifth-generation fighter, it would incorporate stealth features similar to those planned for the AMCA, which include a low electromagnetic signature to evade enemy radar detection. Fifth-generation aircraft typically feature stealth capabilities, low-probability-of-intercept radar, agile airframes with super cruise performance, advanced avionics, and highly integrated computer systems for enhanced situational awareness and command, control, and communications capabilities.





Propulsion And Performance Parameters





Like the AMCA, the TEDBF is expected to be initially powered by GE F414 engines, with the potential to transition to a 110kN indigenous engine similar to what is planned for the AMCA MK-2 version. This would provide the naval fighter with impressive performance metrics, including a projected combat radius of 1,000 kilometres and a maximum speed of Mach 1.6. The aircraft would be designed for multi-role versatility, capable of conducting air supremacy, ground attack, and anti-ship missions—all enhanced by stealth capabilities if the fifth-generation features are incorporated.





Strategic Implications For Naval Aviation





The development of an indigenous fifth-generation naval fighter jet reflects clear strategic imperatives for India. With China developing the J-35 and the United States deploying the F-35B/C for carrier operations, India seeks technological parity in the Indian Ocean Region through indigenous capabilities. A stealth-enabled TEDBF would significantly enhance the Indian Navy's power projection capabilities, allowing for undetected approaches to targets and improved survivability in contested airspace.





An internal weapons bay—a hallmark feature of fifth-generation fighters—would allow the TEDBF to carry precision-guided munitions like the Astra MK-3 or Rudram series covertly, substantially increasing its operational effectiveness in both offensive and defensive scenarios. This capability represents a quantum leap over the current generation of naval fighters and would position India among the select few nations with indigenous carrier-based stealth fighter technology.





Relationship With The AMCA Program





The AMCA program, which received CCS approval of ₹15,000 crore in March 2024 for the development and production of five prototypes over the next five years, serves as the technological foundation for the TEDBF's evolution. Many of the advanced technologies being developed for the AMCA could potentially be adapted for the naval variant, creating synergies between the two programs and potentially accelerating development timelines.





The AMCA itself is designed to be a 25-ton twin-engine aircraft with advanced stealth features, an internal fuel tank of 6.5-tonne capacity, and an internal weapons bay. The program follows a two-variant approach: AMCA MK-1 with US-built GE414 engines and the more advanced AMCA MK-2 with an indigenous 110kN engine developed by DRDO's Gas Turbine Research Establishment in collaboration with foreign partners. This same developmental approach could be mirrored in the TEDBF program, allowing for progressive capability enhancement.





Challenges In Naval Adaptation





Transforming a land-based stealth fighter concept into a carrier-capable aircraft presents significant technical challenges. As noted by defence analyst Ranesh Rajan, "The shift to fifth-generation specs would demand significant redesign—intakes, fuselage shaping, and weapons integration". Naval fighters must withstand the harsh corrosive environment of sea operations, absorb the substantial stresses of carrier landings, and maintain stealth characteristics despite these structural reinforcements.





Additionally, the integration of stealth technology with the folding wing mechanism presents unique engineering challenges not faced by land-based fighters. The aircraft must maintain its low observability even with the additional seams and joints required for the folding mechanism, which traditionally create radar reflection points that compromise stealth.





Conclusion





India's pursuit of an indigenous fifth-generation naval fighter represents a significant leap in the nation's aerospace capabilities and strategic posture. The evolution of the TEDBF program from a conventional 4.5-generation fighter to a potential fifth-generation stealth aircraft demonstrates India's growing technological ambitions and commitment to self-reliance in critical defence technologies. If successful, this program would place India in an elite group of nations capable of designing and manufacturing advanced carrier-based stealth fighters, substantially enhancing the Indian Navy's combat capabilities and strategic reach in the Indian Ocean Region and beyond.





While challenges remain in the development timeline and technical execution, the potential synergies with the more mature AMCA program and India's growing experience in indigenous aircraft development through projects like the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas provide reason for optimism about the TEDBF's prospects. The coming years will be critical for this program as it moves from concept to prototype, with significant implications for India's maritime security and defence industrial base.





