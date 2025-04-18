



India is on the verge of finalizing a landmark $700 million deal with Vietnam for the sale of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, representing a significant advancement in India's defence export capabilities and a strategic shift in Indo-Pacific security dynamics.





This agreement, expected to be signed in the coming months, will make Vietnam the second country after the Philippines to acquire this formidable weapons system, significantly enhancing its maritime defence capabilities amid ongoing tensions with China in the South China Sea. The deal underscores India's growing prominence as a defence exporter and highlights the increasing strategic partnerships forming in response to China's assertive territorial claims in the region.





A Technological Marvel





The missile's technical specifications are particularly impressive, making it highly sought-after in the global arms market. It travels at speeds of Mach 2.8, more than two and a half times the speed of sound, making it one of the fastest cruise missiles in operation today. The standard version of BrahMos has a range of 290 kilometres, carefully calibrated to comply with international missile export regulations. However, India has also developed extended-range versions capable of striking targets up to 450-500 kilometres away, following India's 2016 entry into the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR).





Versatility And Precision





One of the most noteworthy features of the BrahMos system is its remarkable versatility. The missile can be launched from multiple platforms including land, sea, submarines, and aircraft, making it an incredibly flexible weapons system adaptable to various combat scenarios. The missile demonstrated its exceptional precision during a 2017 test in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where it successfully hit a moving target at sea from a ground-based launcher, confirming its status as one of the world's most accurate cruise missiles.





Within India's own military forces, BrahMos has achieved the rare distinction of being deployed by all three branches of the armed forces — Army, Navy, and Air Force — further testament to its reliability and effectiveness. The missile has been successfully integrated into frontline fighter jets like the Sukhoi, enhancing India's air-strike capabilities.





Details of The India-Vietnam BrahMos Deal





The prospective deal between India and Vietnam, valued at approximately $700 million (₹5,990 crore), has been in development for some time and is now approaching its conclusion. According to multiple sources, the Vietnamese Defence Ministry has already reviewed and communicated the preliminary techno-commercial details, with both the Vietnamese Army and Navy expected to sign contracts for the procurement of the BrahMos missile system.





The agreement is anticipated to be finalised within the next couple of months once both nations complete the remaining procedural requirements. Vietnam is reportedly interested in acquiring the shore-based anti-ship version of the BrahMos system, similar to the configuration purchased by the Philippines. This variant is particularly well-suited for coastal defence and maritime security operations.





Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani, India's Vice Chief of the Army Staff, recently visited Vietnam to attend the Vietnam People's Army's 80th anniversary celebrations, a trip that coincided with the ongoing missile deal negotiations. This high-level military engagement further highlights the strengthening defence ties between the two nations, which are increasingly viewed as crucial for security in the Indo-Pacific region.





Strategic Implications For Vietnam and Regional Security





Vietnam's acquisition of the BrahMos missile system represents a significant enhancement of its defence capabilities, particularly in the context of ongoing maritime tensions with China in the South China Sea. Like the Philippines, Vietnam has been engaged in territorial disputes with China, whose expansive "nine-dash line" map claims parts of Vietnam's exclusive economic zone.





The BrahMos system will provide Vietnam with a formidable deterrent capability against potential naval threats. With its supersonic speed and precision strike capabilities, the missile system would enable Vietnam to target any hostile warship within a 290-kilometre radius of its coastline. This represents a substantial improvement in Vietnam's ability to secure its maritime boundaries and protect its territorial integrity.





Beyond the immediate military benefits, the deal also signifies a deepening of strategic ties between India and Vietnam. The two nations share concerns about China's growing assertiveness in the region and have been steadily strengthening their defence cooperation in recent years. This missile deal marks a significant escalation in that partnership, moving from training and exercises to the transfer of advanced weapons systems.





India's Growing Defence Exports: From Philippines To Vietnam





The prospective deal with Vietnam builds upon India's earlier success in exporting the BrahMos system to the Philippines. In January 2022, the Philippines signed a $375 million (₹2,700 crore) contract with India for the shore-based anti-ship BrahMos system, marking the first international sale of this sophisticated missile. That deal included the delivery of three missile batteries and represented a major milestone in India's ambitions to become a significant defence exporter.





The Philippines' acquisition of BrahMos was driven by similar strategic considerations to Vietnam's current interest. Both nations face maritime security challenges from China in the South China Sea and require advanced defensive capabilities to protect their territorial waters and exclusive economic zones. The successful implementation of the Philippines deal has likely encouraged Vietnam to pursue a similar arrangement, further validating the BrahMos system's effectiveness and reliability.





These export successes align with India's broader strategic objective of expanding its defence manufacturing capabilities and increasing exports. The Indian government has set ambitious targets for defence exports, and the BrahMos missile has emerged as a flagship product in this endeavour. The system's advanced capabilities, competitive pricing, and India's neutral diplomatic stance make it an attractive option for countries seeking to enhance their defence capabilities without becoming entangled in great power rivalries.





Future Prospects: Indonesia And Beyond





The growing international interest in the BrahMos missile system suggests that Vietnam may not be the last country in the region to acquire this capability. Indonesia has been mentioned as potentially the next customer for the BrahMos system, which would further extend India's defence export footprint in Southeast Asia. Beyond the immediate neighbourhood, countries from Central Asia, South America, and the Middle East have also reportedly expressed interest in the system.





India's membership in the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) since 2016 has enhanced its ability to export and further develop missile technology. Prior to joining the MTCR, the BrahMos missile's range was deliberately capped at 290 kilometres to comply with international restrictions that prohibit the export of missiles with ranges exceeding 300 kilometres. This membership has enabled India to work on extending the missile's range for domestic use while maintaining export-compliant versions.





Indian scientists are currently working on upgrades that would extend the BrahMos missile's range to between 400 and 600 kilometres, significantly enhancing its strategic value. A recent successful test by the Indian Air Force demonstrated an extended-range version launched from a Sukhoi fighter jet, achieving a strike distance of over 400 kilometres. These ongoing improvements will likely make the system even more attractive to potential buyers in the future.





Geopolitical Impact On The Indo-Pacific Region





The proliferation of advanced missile systems like BrahMos to countries around the South China Sea represents a significant shift in the regional balance of power. These developments are taking place against the backdrop of increasingly assertive Chinese territorial claims in the region, particularly through its "nine-dash line" map that encroaches on the maritime zones of multiple Southeast Asian nations.





For India, these defence exports serve multiple strategic objectives. They help establish India as a reliable defence partner for countries in the Indo-Pacific region, strengthen ties with nations that share concerns about Chinese expansionism, and create a network of like-minded states that can collectively resist coercive behaviour. The BrahMos deals also give India increased diplomatic leverage and enhance its status as a major power in the region.





From China's perspective, the spread of BrahMos missiles to countries with which it has territorial disputes represents a concerning development. The missile's capabilities could significantly complicate China's naval operations in the South China Sea and potentially neutralize some of the advantages of its larger fleet. This may explain why China has expressed concerns about these deals, viewing them as part of a broader containment strategy.





Conclusion





The prospective $700 million BrahMos missile deal between India and Vietnam represents a significant development in Indo-Pacific security dynamics. For Vietnam, the acquisition of this advanced missile system will substantially enhance its defensive capabilities and strengthen its position in ongoing maritime disputes with China. For India, the deal affirms its growing status as a defence exporter and deepens its strategic partnerships in Southeast Asia.





The BrahMos missile, with its impressive technical specifications and proven performance, has emerged as a powerful symbol of India's defence industrial capabilities and its strategic vision for the Indo-Pacific region. As more countries in the region and beyond express interest in acquiring this system, its impact on regional security architectures and great power competition will only grow.





The deal's progression highlights the complex interplay of technological advancement, strategic partnerships, and geopolitical rivalries that characterize the contemporary Indo-Pacific security landscape. As these dynamics continue to evolve, the BrahMos missile system will likely remain at the centre of India's defence diplomacy and its broader engagement with the Indo-Pacific region.





IDN







