

The indigenously developed Zorawar light tank is scheduled to undergo its second field firing test in Rajasthan deserts later this month, marking a significant milestone in India's pursuit of defence self-reliance. This 25-tonne tank, jointly developed by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has already demonstrated exceptional performance in preliminary automotive trials conducted in September 2024.





The upcoming tests are crucial before possible induction into the Indian Army by 2027, as they will evaluate the tank's 105 mm gun performance in extreme desert conditions. With advanced capabilities including drone launching and amphibious operations, the Zorawar project represents a strategic response to China's military positioning along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), particularly following the Galwan confrontation of May 2020.





The Zorawar light tank project emerged from a critical operational requirement identified following the May 2020 Galwan face-off with China. During this confrontation, the Chinese People's Liberation Army's (PLA) lightweight tanks demonstrated superior agility and mobility compared to India's heavier T-90s and T-72s, which form the mainstay of Indian Army's firepower. This tactical disadvantage accelerated the development of an indigenous light tank capable of operating effectively in mountainous terrain.





The project received preliminary approval or "acceptance of necessity" by the Defence Acquisitions Council under Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in December 2022, with an estimated budget of Rs 17,500 crore. What makes the development particularly impressive is the remarkably short time-frame in which the tank was conceptualized and developed. The tank prototype was designed and manufactured within just two years, showcasing India's growing indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities.





The Zorawar light tank represents a successful public-private partnership in defence manufacturing. The tank has been jointly developed by the DRDO's Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE) and private sector conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T). The tank prototype was unveiled in July 2024 at L&T's Hazira facility in Gujarat.





For specialised components, international collaborations have been established. The 105 mm gun or turret is manufactured by Belgium-based John Cockerill Defence (JCD), which has formed a joint venture with India's Electro Pneumatics & Hydraulics Pvt Ltd (EPHL) for co-manufacturing, assembling, and commissioning of turrets for the Zorawar tank. This approach aligns with India's broader strategy of achieving self-reliance in defence production while leveraging global expertise where necessary.





The Zorawar light tank has undergone a systematic and comprehensive testing regime across various terrain conditions. In December 2024, it successfully completed trials in high-altitude Ladakh, confirming its capabilities in the precise environment for which it was primarily designed. This testing in extreme cold and high-altitude conditions was critical given that the tank's intended deployment would be along the LAC with China.





Following the high-altitude evaluation, the tank underwent its first preliminary automotive trials in Rajasthan's desert terrain on September 13, 2024. During these tests, the DRDO reported that "the Light Tank demonstrated exceptional performance, efficiently meeting all the intended objectives". The initial phase focused specifically on evaluating the tank's firing performance, with the tank demonstrating required accuracy on designated targets.





The testing of Zorawar has followed a progressive approach, with DRDO Chief Dr. Samir V. Kamat personally reviewing progress at various stages. As of July 6, 2024, DRDO and L&T were at an advanced stage of trials, indicating the methodical progression of the testing program. This approach ensures that all aspects of the tank's performance are thoroughly evaluated before it advances to user trials by the Indian Army.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has described these developments as significant milestones in India's journey toward self-reliance in critical defence technologies. The successful completion of each testing phase has brought the project closer to its ultimate goal of operational deployment.





April 2025 Testing Parameters





The upcoming desert firing trials scheduled for later this month (April 2025) represent a critical phase in the Zorawar's development journey. This would be the second field firing test in desert conditions, following the preliminary automotive trials conducted in September 2024. The specific focus of these trials will be to test the tank's 105 mm gun performance in extreme heat conditions of the Rajasthan desert.





The L&T and DRDO's Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE) will jointly conduct these firing trials, subjecting the tank to rigorous evaluation to ensure it achieves the required accuracy on designated targets. These tests are crucial for validating the weapon system's reliability and effectiveness in harsh environmental conditions.





Future Testing Roadmap





Upon successful completion of the manufacturer-led firing trials, the Indian Army will carry out its own set of firepower checks beginning in June 2025. This comprehensive approach to testing ensures that the tank meets not only technical specifications but also the operational requirements of its end users.





According to DRDO announcements, the Zorawar light tank will have to undergo additional series of summer and winter trials, including in deserts and high-altitude areas, over the next two to three years before the entire acquisition, production, and induction process can begin. This extensive testing regime is designed to validate all aspects of the tank's performance across the diverse geographical and climate conditions it may encounter during actual deployment.





Technical Specifications And Advanced Capabilities: Design And Performance Features





The Zorawar light tank belongs to the 25-tonne class category, significantly lighter than the T-72 and T-90 tanks currently in the Indian Army's inventory. This reduced weight is a deliberate design choice to enhance mobility in mountainous terrain while maintaining adequate firepower and protection.





The tank offers a three-member crew cabin and is powered by a Cummins 750HP engine, providing the necessary power-to-weight ratio for swift manoeuvrability across challenging terrains. Its main armament consists of a 105 mm gun manufactured by Belgium-based John Cockerill Defence. The turret system, a critical component connecting the gun to the hull, is being co-manufactured through a joint venture between JCD and Electro Pneumatics & Hydraulics Pvt Ltd.





Modern Warfare Adaptations





What sets Zorawar apart from conventional tanks is its incorporation of lessons from contemporary conflicts. The tank has integrated Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) in loitering munitions, a direct adaptation of lessons learned from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This capability allows the tank to launch reconnaissance drones, enhancing situational awareness and targeting precision.





Additionally, the Zorawar tank features the ability to fire anti-tank guided missiles and operate machine guns, making it effective against various threats including China's Type-15 tanks. Unlike heavier tanks like the T-72 or T-90, Zorawar can be swiftly transported via helicopter, substantially improving strategic mobility. The tank is also capable of amphibious operations, can fire at high angles of elevation, and performs the role of limited artillery, making it an exceptionally versatile platform for diverse operational scenarios.





Production Plans and Induction Timeline: Initial Production And Scaling Strategy





Following the completion of all trial phases, Zorawar will move toward full-scale production at L&T's Hazira facility in Gujarat. The initial order comprises 59 tanks to be manufactured by DRDO, which will serve as the first batch for operational deployment. However, the Indian Army has identified a much larger requirement of 354 light tanks to effectively enhance mobility and strategic capabilities, particularly along the LAC in Ladakh.





This phased production approach allows for any necessary refinements based on initial field experiences before committing to full-scale manufacturing. The Hazira facility, which already hosts advanced manufacturing capabilities including a Green Hydrogen Plant commissioned in August 2022, provides the industrial infrastructure necessary for sophisticated defence production.





Timeline For Army Induction





According to DRDO's announcements, the Zorawar light tank is expected to be ready for induction into the Indian Army by 2027. This timeline accounts for the comprehensive testing regime that includes multiple seasonal trials across diverse geographical conditions. The three-year window between the current testing phase and projected induction allows for thorough evaluation, production setup, and training of personnel.





The induction of these light tanks will significantly enhance the Indian Army's capabilities in high-altitude warfare, particularly in regions like eastern Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh along China's borders, where the ongoing military stand-off has highlighted the need for specialized equipment.





Strategic Importance And Operational Context: Response To Border Challenges





The development of the Zorawar light tank gained particular urgency following the Galwan face-off of May 2020. During this confrontation, the Chinese PLA deployed lightweight tanks that demonstrated superior mobility compared to India's heavier armoured vehicles in the mountainous terrain. The indigenous development of Zorawar addresses this specific capability gap in India's armoured forces.





Currently, the Indian Army has deployed many heavier Russian-origin T-72 and T-90 tanks in the Ladakh region. However, these tanks are not well-suited for operations in rugged terrain, as they were designed primarily for use in plains and deserts. Since the border row began, there has been an acute need for light tanks with sufficient firepower, protection, surveillance, and communication capabilities specifically designed for mountain warfare.





Countering Regional Deployments





The development of Zorawar is particularly strategic considering intelligence assessments that China has stationed approximately 500 light tanks in the Himalayan region. The Chinese Type-15 tanks, designed specifically for high-altitude operations, presented a tactical advantage that needed to be countered with comparable indigenous capabilities.





Once deployed, the Indian Army plans to position the Zorawar tanks near the Chinese border in Ladakh, providing a credible deterrent while enhancing operational flexibility in this sensitive region. The tank's combination of mobility, firepower, and advanced features makes it well-suited for the specific challenges posed by the Himalayan battlespace.





Conclusion





The Zorawar light tank represents a significant advancement in India's indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities and a strategic response to specific operational requirements along its northern borders. The upcoming desert firing trials in April 2025 mark an important milestone in its development journey, following successful high-altitude testing in Ladakh and preliminary automotive trials in Rajasthan.





Developed in record time through collaboration between DRDO and L&T, the tank incorporates modern warfare capabilities while addressing the unique challenges of mountain warfare. Its technical specifications, including lighter weight, helicopter transportability, and advanced features such as drone integration, make it particularly suited for deployment along the LAC with China.





With full-scale production planned at L&T's Hazira facility and induction into the Indian Army projected by 2027, the Zorawar tank will significantly enhance India's military capabilities in high-altitude regions. This indigenous development aligns with the broader national objective of achieving self-reliance in critical defence technologies while effectively addressing the strategic challenges faced in the northern border regions.





IDN







